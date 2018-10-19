10 Essential Instant Pot Recipes

Chocolate-Banana-Pecan French Toast

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 35 minutes

Yields: serves 4 to 6

Not just for soups and stews, you won't believe how handy Instant Pots are for baked goods! They cook up quickly with a delicate, tender finish like in our standout Chocolate-Banana-Pecan French Toast. Anything but basic, this decadent dish will be the talk of your next brunch. For this recipe, you'll also need a 7-inch springform pan or a round baking dish.

Ingredients

Butter for greasing pan

3 ripe bananas, additional for serving

1 cup milk

1/4 cup cream cheese

3 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. cinnamon

pinch salt

6 to 8 slices challah or brioche slices, 1/2-inch thick, cut into quarters

1/2 cup chopped toasted pecans

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Optional: maple syrup, banana slices, whipped cream or confectioners sugar for serving

Instructions

Grease a 7-inch springform pan or round baking dish with butter. Puree bananas, milk, cream cheese, eggs, vanilla extract, cinnamon and salt. Layer 1/3 bread slices in prepared pan, sprinkle with 1/3 chocolate chips and pecans, repeat with a second layer and finish with a third layer of bread. Pour egg mixture over the top, pressing to submerge.

Top with remaining chocolate chips and pecans. Cover pan with foil to avoid excess water entering. Pour 1 cup water in bottom of Instant Pot, place prepared French toast pan on the trivet and lower into the Instant Pot. Cook on High Pressure for 30 minutes. Carefully quick-release steam and use oven mitts to remove trivet and French toast from Instant Pot. Let cool slightly before serving.

Chef's Tip: This rich dish also makes a fun dessert served topped with your favorite ice cream. No sweet tooth? No problem! Skip the chocolate chips and serve topped with berries for a lighter touch.

Credit: Julie Hartigan/Tom's Guide

