10 Essential Instant Pot Recipes

By

These great recipes highlight all of the Instant Pot's best features and are the game changers you need in your cooking repertoire.

Butternut Squash Risotto

Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 16 minutes
Yields 7 cups to serve 6 to 8

No-stir, no-stress, rich and creamy risotto can be yours in just minutes. Our flavorful and fun Butternut Squash Risotto recipe is elegant enough for a dinner party but easy enough for midweek meals.

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. olive oil
2 shallots, finely chopped
1 Tbsp. minced fresh sage, additional for garnish
1/2 tsp. kosher salt, additional to taste
2 cups Arborio rice
1/3 cup dry white wine or dry vermouth
4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
3 cups butternut squash cubes (1/2-inch pieces)
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, additional for garnish
freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Set Instant Pot to Saute (low) and add oil, shallots, sage and salt. Cook, stirring frequently for 2 minutes or until shallots soften. Add rice and cook for 2 minutes or until rice starts to turn translucent on the edges. Add wine and stir to combine. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until evaporated. Hit Cancel to turn off Saute. Stir in broth and butternut squash cubes. Cover and lock lid. Select Pressure Cook (High) and set for 6 minutes. Once cooking is complete, carefully press quick-release steam to avoid overcooking. Open lid, stir in Parmesan and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve garnished with additional Parmesan, chopped sage and black pepper.

Chef's Tip: Swap in grated Pecorino Romano cheese for the Parmesan for sharper flavor. You can also top with crispy sage leaves sauteed in butter for an elegant finish.

Credit: Julie Hartigan/Tom's Guide

