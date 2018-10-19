10 Essential Instant Pot Recipes

Butternut Squash Risotto

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 16 minutes

Yields 7 cups to serve 6 to 8

No-stir, no-stress, rich and creamy risotto can be yours in just minutes. Our flavorful and fun Butternut Squash Risotto recipe is elegant enough for a dinner party but easy enough for midweek meals.

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 shallots, finely chopped

1 Tbsp. minced fresh sage, additional for garnish

1/2 tsp. kosher salt, additional to taste

2 cups Arborio rice

1/3 cup dry white wine or dry vermouth

4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

3 cups butternut squash cubes (1/2-inch pieces)

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, additional for garnish

freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Set Instant Pot to Saute (low) and add oil, shallots, sage and salt. Cook, stirring frequently for 2 minutes or until shallots soften. Add rice and cook for 2 minutes or until rice starts to turn translucent on the edges. Add wine and stir to combine. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until evaporated. Hit Cancel to turn off Saute. Stir in broth and butternut squash cubes. Cover and lock lid. Select Pressure Cook (High) and set for 6 minutes. Once cooking is complete, carefully press quick-release steam to avoid overcooking. Open lid, stir in Parmesan and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve garnished with additional Parmesan, chopped sage and black pepper.

Chef's Tip: Swap in grated Pecorino Romano cheese for the Parmesan for sharper flavor. You can also top with crispy sage leaves sauteed in butter for an elegant finish.

Credit: Julie Hartigan/Tom's Guide

