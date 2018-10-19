10 Essential Instant Pot Recipes

Beer Braised Pork Carnitas

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 45 minutes

Yields 8 cups to serve 8 to 10

Juicy pulled pork is typically an all-day affair, but not in this speedy Instant Pot version! It's perfect for tacos, nachos, pulled-pork sandwiches, to add to chili or to enjoy with some rice and beans. Tip: For a Paleo or Keto diet version, just swap in all-chicken broth for the citrus juices.

Ingredients

4 lbs. pork shoulder, trimmed and cut into cubes

1 Tbsp. ancho or regular chili powder

1 Tbsp. dried oregano

1 Tbsp. cumin

1 Tbsp. coriander

1 Tbsp. kosher salt

2 Tbsp. canola oil

1/2 cup orange juice

1/4 cup lime juice

1/2 cup beer or chicken broth

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 bay leaf

Instructions

Toss the pork cubes with chili powder, oregano, cumin, coriander and salt. Set Instant Pot to Saute on High, add oil, and brown cubes on all sides for 5 minutes. Turn Instant Pot off. Whisk together orange juice, lime juice, beer or broth, bay leaf and garlic. Pour over pork and stir bottom with a wooden spoon to scrape up any brown bits.

Set Instant Pot to High Pressure for 30 minutes. Cook and let steam release naturally for 10 to 15 minutes. Open lid carefully, remove bay leaf, use a slotted spoon to remove pork to a large bowl. Use two forks to shred pork and add 1 to 2 cups of liquid or more as desired.

Chef's Tip: For a crispy finish, just spread out the finished pork on a baking sheet and cook under the broiler for 5 minutes or so.

Credit: Julie Hartigan/Tom's Guide

