10 Essential Instant Pot Recipes

Chicken Tikka Masala

Prep: 10 minutes plus marinade time

Cook: 30 minutes

Yields 9 cups to serve 6 to 8

The super-flavorful Indian comfort food classic is a cinch to make in your Instant Pot for busy weeknights. Just be sure to leave time to marinade the chicken for the deepest flavor … and don't forget the naan to scoop up all the rich and delicious sauce!

Ingredients

Chicken Marinade

3 lbs. boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into large chunks

3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. garam masala

1 Tbsp. minced ginger

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

2 tsp. kosher salt

Sauce

2 Tbsp. canola oil

2 large onions chopped

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. minced ginger

1 Tbsp. garam masala

1 Tbsp. ground coriander

1 Tbsp. ground cumin

1 Tbsp. chili powder

1 tsp. turmeric

One 14-oz. can crushed fire-roasted tomatoes

2 cups tomato sauce or tomato puree

1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp. kosher salt, or to taste

2 Tbsp. butter

Optional: Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish and cooked jasmine or basmati rice and naan for serving

Instructions

Combine all chicken marinade ingredients together in a large bowl and mix thoroughly to coat chicken. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 48 hours for the deepest flavor.

When ready to cook, turn your Instant Pot to the Saute setting on low. Add the butter and onion. Stir and cook for 5 minutes or until onion softens, making sure onion doesn't stick to the bottom, which could cause a "burn" warning on your Instant Pot. Add garlic, ginger and spices. Stir and cook for 1 minute. Hit Cancel to turn Saute off.

Add fire-roasted tomatoes, tomato sauce, chicken and yogurt marinade to Instant Pot and stir to combine. Close the lid and set on Poultry or Low Pressure setting for 9 minutes. Once the Instant Pot cycle is complete, wait until the natural release cycle is complete for about 10 minutes. Carefully unlock and remove the lid and stir in the heavy cream and salt. Garnish with cilantro and serve.

Note: If the Burn warning comes on during cooking, just hit Cancel, do a fast release and scrape the bottom to loosen browned bits. Stir in 1/4 cup water or chicken broth and reset to low pressure for the remaining time.

Credit: Julie Hartigan/Tom's Guide