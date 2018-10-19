10 Essential Instant Pot Recipes

Molten Dark Chocolate Lava Cakes

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 12 minutes

Serves: 4

These luxuriously rich little cakes are sure to impress with their warm flowing centers and elegant, dark-chocolate espresso finish. Even better? It takes just a few simple ingredients and a quick 8-minute spin in your Instant Pot to make this a dessert that truly wows!

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. butter, for coating ramekins

1 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1 cup dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 stick unsalted butter

1/4 tsp. table salt

1/2 tsp. espresso powder

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 cup confectioners sugar, additional for garnish

1/3 cup flour

3 eggs

Optional raspberries for garnish

Instructions

Grease the bottom and sides of four 6-oz. ramekins with 1 Tbsp. butter. Sprinkle with granulated sugar to coat and shake out excess. In a medium-size, microwave-safe bowl, combine stick of butter and chocolate chips. Microwave for 30 seconds, stir and repeat until smooth and fully melted. (Or melt chocolate over low heat on the stovetop in a small saucepan.) Let cool slightly, then stir in salt, espresso powder, vanilla extract, confectioners' sugar, eggs and flour until just combined.

Divide batter evenly across prepared ramekins and cover with foil. Pour 1 1/2 cups water into the Instant Pot and place trivet in water. Layer three ramekins on the trivet and place one more on top in the middle like a pyramid to fit all four. Close and seal the Instant Pot and set to cook on High Pressure for 8 minutes. When done cooking, carefully quick-release steam, open lid and use hot mitts to remove ramekins. Let cool for 1 minute before running a knife around the rim and unmolding onto plates. Garnish with confectioners' sugar and optional raspberries and enjoy!

Chef's Tip: Swap in 1 cup of chopped, flavored dark chocolate to give your own twist to these decadent cakes. You can also make these ahead and gently rewarm after dinner in the ramekins in the oven for a minute or two to serve warm.

Credit: Julie Hartigan/Tom's Guide

