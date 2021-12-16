The 7 Oculus Quest 2 games you should play first

Given that the Oculus Quest 2 (now titled Meta Quest 2) sits atop our best VR headsets list, it will probably be a hot gift this holiday season. And for newbies entering the Quest ecosystem for the first time, it can be hard to figure out what's worth downloading.

Luckily, there are a few games that we feel everyone should consider downloading. These games aren't necessarily the best Oculus Quest 2 games out right now, but rather a diverse sampling of experiences to get users acquainted with the world of VR.

For this list, we're only recommending games that can natively be played on Quest 2. While it's possible to play additional games that are more graphically intensive via a PC connection, for newcomers we think it's best to focus on ease and accessibility.

Beat Saber

(Image credit: Beat Games)

Beat Saber remains the most popular game on the Quest store, and for good reason. The title is kind of like Guitar Hero, but with lightsabers. Instead of hitting notes on a plastic guitar, players must slash through cubes that correspond with the beat.

For newcomers, this is an excellent demonstration of what VR is capable of. Not only do the one-to-one fast and frenetic movements help give players a sense of presence, it's also a decent workout.

Resident Evil 4 VR

(Image credit: Capcom)

For longtime gamers entering VR for the first time, it's good to start with something familiar. And considering that Resident Evil 4 has been ported to every single platform imaginable since its release on the GameCube back in 2005, its rural Spanish village setting has become etched in the minds of gamers.

But Resident Evil 4 VR isn't another quick port. Armature Studios put tremendous effort into bringing the beloved title into VR. In our experience, it works wonderfully. For any Resident Evil 4 fan, even those that have played the game numerous times, it's worth another go in VR.

Golf+

(Image credit: Oculus | YouTube)

When motion controls were first introduced on the Wii back in 2006, one of the most enthralling tech demos was the Wii Sports golf mini-game. While cartoony, the game demonstrated the power of motion controls for the precise movements needed in golf.

Well, on Quest 2, Golf+ shows just how powerful the sport can be in VR. Not only can players drive balls in TopGolf, it's also possible to play through some intricate courses across a variety of locales. In VR, being able to crouch down to see the curvature of the course brings a new level of immersion. Even for super casual sports fans, or those that are not even interested in golf, there's a lot of fun to be had in Golf+.

Thrill of the Fight

(Image credit: Sealost Interactive LLC)

Thrill of the Fight might not be the prettiest boxing game on Quest 2, but it is the most realistic. The game focuses more on fundamentals over flashy KO moves. This game is also half workout app, as it tracks calories burned and movement metrics. And at $9, it's cheaper than many of the other titles on this list.

For those that want a slightly more arcade-y experience with better graphics and sound, Creed: Rise to Glory is the game to go with. But it is more expensive at $29.

Pistol Whip

(Image credit: Cloudhead Games)

When it comes to shooters in VR, people often recommend Superhot. While it's a fun game, one that can really make you feel like Neo from The Matrix, we feel that Pistol Whip is a bit more grounded in the real world. Even if that world is a Tron-esque virtual western.

ForeVR Bowl

(Image credit: ForeVR Games)

Bowling is another gimme in VR. Just like in Wii Sports, bowling makes a lot of sense when motion controls are involved. ForeVR Bowl, a casual arcade-y bowling game, is on our list because it's simple and fun. This is great for newcomers that want to knock down some pins and have a good time without worrying about the complexities of the sport.

For a more realistic bowling game, we'd recommend Premium Bowling.

Tetris Effect: Connected

(Image credit: Enhance Games)

Tetris is one of the most recognizable games ever. The simple block-matching puzzler is deceptively addictive. Given that the formula is so simple, it's been hard to iterate on the base design. Well, Tetris Effect showed us that there was hidden potential in the Soviet-made game.

Tetris Effect essentially turns the puzzler into a rave. Yeah, it sounds odd, but there's a reason the game sits at 89 on Metacritic. Seriously, once you're in the zone, this game can feel transcendental.