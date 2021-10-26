Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike specifications Size: 40 x 22 x 45 inches

Weight: 73 pounds

Flywheel: 35 pounds

Max Rider Weight: 270 pounds

Drive Type: Belt

Resistance: Friction

There are a wealth of indoor cycling bikes geared towards those with the means to spend freely. For those of us who want a good workout without sacrificing a month (or two) of rent, the Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike is a high quality, reasonably-priced option.

It’s true that the YB001 model doesn’t offer a quarter of the frills you’d find on a Peloton, Bowflex Velocore, or NordicTrack S22i. But what it lacks in cutting-edge features and comprehensive metrics, it makes up for in solid construction and design. With those essentials in place, and a little bit of ingenuity, it can deliver a similar cycling experience to one of these elite brands. Read our full Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike review below.

Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike review: Price and Availability

One of the biggest selling points of the Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike is its affordability - at under $300, it’s even less expensive than the budget-friendly Sunny Health & Fitness Bike.

Purchasing from the Yosuda website will get you a lower price than purchasing through Amazon ($229 as opposed to $279.99), but delivery isn’t as expedited. Still, I received my bike directly from Yosuda in under a week. That’s lightning speed when compared to delivery times for the far-costlier Peloton (8-10 weeks) or MYX Fitness Bike (2-5 weeks). And while you may be able to snag a fancier Echelon model in under two weeks, you’ll also be tacking on another $199 for delivery onto your total costs.

Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike review: Assembly

As is to be expected with a bike at this low of a price point, the Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike comes with a lot of assembly required. It arrives in pieces — 13 to be exact — so you’ll need some physical (and mental) energy to put everything together.

Despite taking the better part of an hour, and some difficulty screwing on the pedals, I found assembly to be relatively painless. Yosuda includes all the hardware and wrenches you’ll need, so you won’t have to go rustling through an oft-forgotten tool box to finish the job. The instruction manual is as detailed and clear as any I’ve seen, but if you’re more of a visual learner, you’ll find a QR Code with a link to a step-by-step video in the manual. It should be noted though that the video shows a few additional tools, like a spare wrench and a tool bag, that weren’t included in the packaging I received. These extras weren’t necessary to complete the set-up, however.

There were a few brief moments when my strength was tested, but overall I was able to get the bike together without any additional help. If you’ve been neglecting those heavy dumbbells in the corner, you may want some assistance from a strong friend (this is something that the Sunny Health & Fitness Bike recommends from the get-go).

Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike review: Design

At 73 pounds, the Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike is significantly lighter than many of its competitors, including the Wattbike Atom (97 pounds), the Sunny Health and Fitness Bike (110 pounds), and the MYX Fitness Bike (143 pounds). But just because the Yosuda weighs less doesn’t mean it’s flimsy: its solid steel frame can support riders up to 270 pounds.

This comparatively low overall weight, combined with two transport wheels affixed to the front stabilizer, make it easy to move around from room to room. Since there’s no power cord to worry about, you won’t have to carve out space around an outlet.

Handlebar and seat height can be easily adjusted, with an inseam ranging from 25 to 35 inches. Seat distance from the handlebars is easy to adjust as well, but the range is considerably less (23 to 24 inches). While I was able to find the correct height setting for my 5’4” frame, finding a comfortable distance was another story. Even at the shortest setting, I still felt as if I was forced to lean forward excessively to reach the handlebars. To be completely honest though, this is an issue I have on most spin bikes - one of the many pitfalls of being short-waisted.

In general, a heavier flywheel requires more power to start moving, while a lighter flywheel can stop and start quicker. You get the best of both worlds with the Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike’s flywheel - at 35 pounds, it weighs just slightly lighter than average.

The Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike uses friction resistance, which is achieved when a wool felt brake pad is pressed against the revolving flywheel through the turning of a brake knob. I’m not the biggest fan of felt brake pads - it’s harder to acutely adjust resistance levels, and the felt deteriorates over time. Yosuda does manufacture a bike that uses a higher-tech magnetic resistance system, but it’s understandably more expensive. If you’re on a strict budget, there’s good news: a replacement wool felt brake pad is included with the YB001 model for when the original wears out.

Like the handlebar and seat, the Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike’s toe cage pedals can be adjusted to fit the width of your feet. Once I found the right strap position for my shoes, I felt firmly attached to the bike and was able to pedal with decent efficiency.

There’s no integrated smart phone app, state-of-the-art screen, or interactive display on the Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike, but that shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. A phone and tablet holder is included, but it’s constructed from a thin plastic and feels a little insubstantial when compared to the rest of the bike. Regardless, once the holder was attached and in place, it held my iPhone X without issue.

Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike review: Performance

Given its almost unbelievably low price, I expected to be less than impressed with the Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike’s performance. I own a similarly priced cycling bike, and I always grumble and groan when I can’t get it to stop wobbling, or when I feel unstable out of the saddle, or when the brake pad makes enough noise during my early morning rides to wake my husband (that makes us both grumble and groan). But you get what you pay for as they say, and I did not pay much.

Within the first few revolutions of the YB001’s pedals, I could tell that my initial assumptions would be completely off-base. Whether I was going for speed while seated, or facing a heavy climb while standing, I never questioned the bike’s structural integrity. The front and rear stabilizers stayed completely grounded, the handlebars remained locked, the seat never rotated an inch out of place, and the 35-pound flywheel provided ample resistance during all of my cycling sessions. There’s no doubt about it - this bike is rock solid.

This unwavering stability allowed me to get a far more efficient workout than any other spin bike I’ve been on in recent history. In addition to being able to significantly increase my cadence out of the saddle, a 30-minute ride on the Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike burned about 50-75 calories more, and raised my average heart rate around 10-20 beats per minute higher, than any of my previous indoor cycling efforts.

As I mentioned, I don’t love friction resistance. That being said, I didn’t really mind it on this bike. With even the slightest turn of the resistance knob, I could fine-tune the road based on what I needed. Even better - the belt-driven resistance stayed whisper-quiet, so there was no risk of facing a grumpy husband after a killer ride. It remains to be seen whether or not I’d continue to feel this way after time and usage have worn down the felt. But again, Yosuda includes a spare brake pad for when you start to notice degradation.

Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike review: LCD Monitor

The Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike comes with a battery-powered LCD monitor that reports the basics: your time, speed, calories, ride distance, and overall distance. Pressing the sole button on the monitor will highlight each individual metric, or you can set it to scan through all five repetitively. Holding down the button for a few seconds will reset all of your metrics (with the exception of your overall distance).

All distance information is recorded in miles, but whenever I held down the button to reset my stats, I’d see a “K” pop up on the screen, right above the “M” that indicated mileage. This led me to believe that the settings could be changed to kilometers if desired, but the instruction manual never touched upon how to make the switch. After watching several YouTube reviews searching for an answer, I’m still stumped.

Indoor cycling aficionados may miss a key metric that Yosuda has excluded from its LCD monitor — cadence. This number, which is a measurement of your pedals’ revolutions per minute, is frequently used in many popular cycling classes (like the offerings from Peloton and Apple Fitness Plus). While it is possible to just match an instructor’s leg speed to the best of your ability, having an exact cadence displayed helps to keep you honest with your perceived effort.

You can circumvent this absence by purchasing a Bluetooth-enabled cadence sensor, attaching it to the YB001’s crank, and setting your measurements to be displayed via your preferred cycling app. This is the method many cyclists use to get the Peloton experience without the two thousand dollar price tag.

Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike review: Verdict

For only a few hundred bucks, the Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike gets the same job done as any of the more expensive bikes on the market. With a solid steel frame and quiet belt drive (especially impressive given the usually noisy friction resistance), you could easily close your eyes and pretend you were on a higher-end model.

Opening them up again would snap you back to reality, though. Without motivating leaderboards and HD screens displaying all the metrics you could possibly think of, hopping on an indoor cycling bike like the YB001 has the potential to get a little boring. If you find you need the high-tech bells and whistles to keep you interested, it may be worth it to spring for a pricier option (like the MYX Fitness Bike or the Echelon).

But if you prefer to do your own thing while in the saddle, or you’re perfectly happy riding along to classes on your phone or tablet, the Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike would make a fantastic, cost-effective addition to any home gym.