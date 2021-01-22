Voog isn’t the most powerful website editor available, but its focus on simple, extendable, multilingual sites could make it the right choice for some businesses.

Voog is a website builder that attempts to solve an issue that has plagued e-commerce since its existence: how do you sell online in multiple languages? Many businesses experience tremendous challenges when trying to expand from a single-language online store to a multilingual one. Voog’s unique selling point is that it’s an easy-to-use website builder with built-in support for multiple languages.

In our Voog review, we test whether it’s the best website builder for companies that need a multilingual website and pit it against the many other website builders vying for your business.

Our guide to the best website builders

The best website hosting

Plans and pricing

Voog offers a 30-day free trial. After that, you have the choice of three pricing plans. The Standard plan costs $9.43/month if you pay annually. This includes unlimited bandwidth, 20 GB of file storage, website analytics, a basic online store, and SSL security. You can only have up to 30 pages on the Standard plan, and it doesn’t include a domain name. It only feels suitable for a company that’s just starting out, but if you decide to upgrade later, you do get to keep all the credit left on your account.

Move up to the Plus plan, which is $15.32/month if you pay annually, and you get a custom domain name. You’re free to add unlimited pages, your file storage is bumped to a healthy 20 GB, and you get search engine optimization (SEO) tools. It’s the best choice for most businesses.

If you need even more power, the Premium plan is $45.96/month if you pay annually. Besides priority support, you also get unlimited storage, support for custom CDNs, and a redirect tool for diverting customers from one URL to another. But most importantly, on the Premium plan, there are zero store transaction fees, whereas on the Standard and Plus plans, you pay 3% on all transactions.

Voog has three price plans from which to choose (Image credit: Voog)

Features

With Voog, you can create a website in multiple languages. Instead of creating a unique website for each language and trying to keep them all in sync, you just build one website and supply translations for the text. The website editor tool itself is available in 10 languages.

Voog can be used for any type of website, but it has several features for online stores. All sites are automatically optimized to work on mobile devices, so you don’t have to create a separate mobile site. It can accept PayPal, Stripe, and credit cards, and there’s even support for some online banking providers.

Whereas most website builders sell you on the fact that you won’t need to write code if you use them, Voog knows that developers may want to dig into the code of the website and customize it. The Voog API can be used to link your site with any web app, and you can utilize your preferred development tools to edit the CSS, JavaScript, and HTML of your site.

Voog’s website builder tool is relatively simple (Image credit: Voog)

Interface and in use

Voog has 24 designs that you can base your website or online store on. While there is some variety, the templates are mostly cool, simple, and minimalist, with a large amount of white space.

The drag-and-drop website editor is easy to use. You can click on any item that you want to change, drag media directly from the bar at the bottom, or add new elements by clicking on a plus sign on the page. However, compared to comprehensive website editors like Wix and Weebly, your choices can feel limited, and making significant layout changes is a chore.

You can add different variants of each product, such as size, color, or material (Image credit: Voog)

Support

On the Voog website, you’ll find a knowledge base, blog, and frequently asked questions. The knowledge base has an excellent range of articles, videos, and guides on how to work with the Voog website builder.

Voog has no phone support, but there is support by email and live chat. Technical support is available from 9 AM to 5 PM UTC+2 from within the Voog dashboard. In our testing, we received replies within a matter of seconds during these times, and even outside of Voog’s support hours, it only took a few hours to get an email reply, making it faster than most competing companies.

If you’re happy to look for answers yourself, the Voog knowledge base is quite comprehensive (Image credit: Voog)

The competition

Voog isn’t the only website builder with multilingual support. Wix has a multilingual feature you can engage that allows for over 100 languages. Google Translate can be used to translate text, and you can edit the translation later. Wix also offers a much more comprehensive website-editing interface.

Squarespace is another top website builder that we recommend. It also has multilingual support, though it’s a little clunkier to put into practice than with Voog. But as a trade-off, you get superb template designs and a suite of marketing and SEO tools.

Final verdict

Voog isn’t a solution that we’d suggest for everyone, but it does have a market. If you need a multilingual e-commerce website with a minimalist design, you should sign up for the 30-day trial and test the builder for yourself. We also think that it’s a good choice for developers who want a framework to build unique multilingual sites based on Voog’s clean code.

The website builder tool itself is relatively basic, however, without too many ways to customize your site. If you want something significantly different from the set templates, it’s hard to do without editing code.

Overall, Voog is a solid website editor that’s worth checking out, particularly if you need to sell products in multiple languages.