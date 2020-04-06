TCL 10 hands-on: A new 5G smartphone challenger approaches

LAS VEGAS — Last September, we got out first look at the TCL Plex — the first smartphone from the Chinese tech brand best known for its affordable yet well-equipped televisions. However, the Plex was destined only for Europe and international markets. This year, TCL looks to broaden its reach, delivering its first smartphones for North American buyers in the TCL 10 L, TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10 5G.

Yes, very soon — TCL says sometime between now and June — you’ll be able to buy a handset with TCL’s name on it in the United States and Canada. And unlike previous handsets made by TCL and licensed with the Alcatel and BlackBerry brand names, the TCL 10 range isn’t about being the cheapest, or having a physical keyboard. Instead, this trio just seems like a bunch of well-rounded devices at an attractive price point.

Indeed, all three phones in the TCL 10 series will cost less than $500, and that even includes the TCL 10 5G, which sports Qualcomm’s recently-unveiled Snapdragon 765. With the TCL 10 5G, you’re looking at what is likely to be one of the cheapest 5G phones we’ll see this year.

Updated April 6: TCL has released pricing information for all three TCL 10 models, and we've updated this hands-on accordingly.

From left to right: TCL 10 L, TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10 5G (Image credit: Future)

Back during CES in January, prototypes of the non-5G models were running newer Snapdragon 600-series silicon — though, at the time, TCL couldn’t be very specific about precisely which processors were inside. We now know that the TCL 10 Pro will cost $449 and utilize a Snapdragon 675 processor, and that the lower-end TCL 10 L will cost $249 and have a Snapdragon 665 chipset.

The TCL 10 5G is still due out in the U.S. for under $500, though TCL is waiting to announce a carrier partnership for that device before it reveals pricing.

All three phones have quad-lens rear cameras, though the sensors and optics differ on each. The primary shooter for both the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10 5G capture 64-megapixel images, while the TCL 10 L — where the “L” basically stands for “Lite” — has a 48-MP sensor. There's also macro lens in tow on all three phones.

Despite packing all those lenses, TCL is concentrating on the display side of things first and foremost. The company is, after all, known for its TVs, and so the TCL 10 range comes equipped with technology carried over from that business. There’s a dedicated display chip in each device that runs TCL’s Nxtvision engine, which can up-convert content from SDR to HDR and improve the color and fidelity of multimedia. The TCL 10 L and TCL 10 5G both utilize LCD panels, whereas the TCL 10 Pro features an AMOLED one — but all three displays look great, especially for ones on midrange phones.

TCL 10 Pro (Image credit: Future)

The TCL 10 Pro is definitely the nicest of these phones to hold and look at, with its curved display, slimmer bezels, matte glass back and in-display fingerprint reader. It’s a very attractive phone for the price, especially in the shade of forest green the company plans to offer it in.

The TCL 10 L and TCL 10 5G share a glossier finish for the rear glass, differentiated by a subtle polygonal pattern on the 5G model. That’s encased in a chrome frame which feels more like plastic on the cheaper offering. However, the 5G device is a smidge taller and wider and noticeably heavier to accommodate a larger battery for keeping that power-thirsty modem humming along. Both of these phones have old-school capacitive fingerprint sensors on the back, unlike the optical scanner baked within the Pro version’s display.

TCL hasn't adjusted its shipping schedule for the 10 series; the company still says these devices will reach customers in the second quarter of this year, which has only just begun. You can look forward to a full review of all three models in the coming weeks.