Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra preview: Meet the ultimate big-screen phone

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the most versatile big-screen phone yet, making it best for power users who are willing to pay a premium.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (starting at $1,299) could be the best big phone yet, and it packs a lot more premium features than the regular Galaxy Note 20. It boasts a bigger 6.9-inch display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, a sharper 108MP camera with laser auto focus and a more responsive S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs Price: $1,299

OS: Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Display: 6.9-inch AMOLED (QHD; 120Hz)

CPU: Snapdragon 865 Plus

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 128GB, 512GB

Rear camera: 108MP wide (ƒ/1.8); 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom (ƒ/3.0); 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2)

Front camera: 10MP (ƒ/2.2)

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Colors: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White

Size: 6.48 x 3.04 x 0.32 inches

Weight: 7.33 ounces

The Note 20 Ultra also offers a bigger battery than the standard Note 20, more RAM and a microSD card slot. Just like the regular Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra also has a fast Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, streams Xbox games and syncs your S Pen notes to the cloud.

Still, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is $300 more than the regular Note 20 — and $1,300 is a lot of money to spend on any phone, especially in today’s climate. Here’s how much phone you get for the money with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will ship on August 21 and will be available through all of the major carriers. The 128GB version of the Galaxy Note 20 costs $1,299. The 512GB version costs $1,449 — the same price Samsung charges for its Galaxy Z Flip 5G foldable phone.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 20 start August 6, and those who do pre-order the device can get a $150 Samsung Credit, which you can redeem on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app. You can put that credit toward anything from the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live earbuds to to Samsung TVs.

Wireless carriers have started announcing their own Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals, which you can find in our guide on how to pre-order the Galaxy Note 20.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra design and colors

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a big phone with its 6.9-inch display, but it also has minimal bezels with Samsung’s trademark punch hole for the Infinity-O display. The back of the phone uses a new haze finish that’s designed to resist fingerprints, and you have your choice of three colors: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The camera housing on the back kind of reminds me of brass knuckles — and not in a good way — but overall the design looks pretty sophisticated.

Measuring 6.49 x 3.03 x 0.32 inches (164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm) and weighing 7..3 ounces (208 grams), the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is not as big as the Galaxy S20 Ultra (6.6 x 2.7 x 0.34 inches and 7.7 ounces), but it’s still a handful compared to the Galaxy Note 10 Plus (6.4 x 3 x 0.31 inches and 6.9 ounces) which had a smaller 6.8-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra display

The massive 6.9-inch OLED display on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is big, bold and colorful. More important, this is the first Samsung phone to offer a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy S20 lineup introduce a faster refresh rate to Samsung phones, delivering smoother scrolling as well as better visuals, especially for games and movies. But it was a feature you had to manually adjust. With the Note 20 Ultra, the refresh rate automatically adjusts based on what content is on screen, which should save on battery life.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The quad HD+ resolution of 3088 x 1440 on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's OLED panel is higher than the full HD+ resolution on the regular Galaxy Note. There’s also more of curve to the Note 20 Ultra’s screen compared it the flat panel on the Note 20.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a trio of rear cameras, plus a laser auto-focus sensor that should address one of our bigger complaints about the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its issues with focus.

The phablet's camera array starts with a 108MP wide camera with a a f/1.8 aperture, and it’s paired with a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view and f/2.2. The 12MP telephoto lens delivers a 5x optical zoom and up to a 50x super resolution zoom. The 100x Space Zoom on the S20 Ultra was shaky, so we’re interested to see how well zooming works on the Note 20 Ultra.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you want to record the sharpest video possible, you’ll be pleased to know that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra can record 8K video with a 21:9 aspect ratio at up to 24 frames per second. There’s also a new Pro Video mode that lets you control the focus, exposure and zoom speed. Plus, you can use the onboard mics or external mics, such as the Galaxy Buds Live.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The 12MP selfie camera up front (f/2.2) has a 120-degree field of view, which should come in handy for group selfies.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs and performance

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra should be one of the fastest Android phones around, as it’s one of the first handsets with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. This chipset boosts the clock speed by 10% up to 3.1 GHz and the graphics is also 10% faster than the regular Snapdragon 865 chip inside the Galaxy S20.

This processor is paired with 12GB of RAM and either 128GB or 512GB of internal storage. For $1,299, I wish the Ultra started with 256GB of storage, but at least you can expand it via microSD card slot by up to 1TB.

As you would expect for a premium flagship, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra supports both flavors of 5G, so you should be able to hop on both sub 6-GHz networks and mmWave networks with ease where they are available.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra S Pen

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra benefits from a swift 9ms response time for its S Pen, which is designed to deliver more of a pen-to-paper feel when taking notes or drawing.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In addition, the S Pen now offers five new Anywhere actions, which build on the Air Actions from the Galaxy Note 10 series. You can return to the home screen, take a screen shot, return to a recent app and more through various gestures. But it will likely take some practice before you can remember every gesture-based Anywhere action.

Other S Pen upgrades come on the software front. The improved Samsung Notes app now includes Live Sync so you can save all of your notes to the clouds and then access them from any device. Plus, the Note 20 Ultra is smart enough to time sync your notes along with voice recordings, so you can hear what was being said right when you scribbled down that thought.

In addition, the Samsung Notes app now makes it easier to find your notes with a more PC-like file folder structure. The software can even straighten out your handwriting.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra battery life and charging

Equipped with a fairly large 4,500 mAh battery, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra should be able to last you through most of the day. We’re most curious to see how well this phone lasts on our battery life test given the dynamic nature of the phone's 120Hz display. With the 120Hz mode on, we saw a dramatic decrease in endurance on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, with the phone running out of power 3 hours faster than when we kept the display at a 60Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

To juice back up, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra includes a 25W fast charger that should get you back to 50% capacity in 30 minutes. Samsung does not say if the Note 20 Ultra supports 45W charging, but it does support Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 if you have a wireless charger that goes 10W or higher.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Link to Windows and DeX features

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is geared toward power users who are looking for a productivity boost, and this phone offers a couple of big upgrades on that front. The first is Link to Windows integration, which allows you to access mobile apps on your Windows 10 PC.

This should make it easy to send messages, make calls, syncs photos and more from the best laptops and desktops. Samsung says that Link to Windows will eventually let you run up to 6 mobile apps on your PC at once.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Multitaskers will also appreciate the improved DeX experience, which is now completely wireless, instead of requiring you to use a cable or dock to connect to a monitor. Now you can beam what’s on your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra screen to a compatible smart TV from across the room; the TV needs to support Miracast, though.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Xbox Game Pass

Through the power of Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra can play more than 100 Xbox games. Titles include Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Minecraft Dungeons and Halo: The Master Chief collection.

Xbox Game Pass costs $15 a month, but when you pair the Note 20 Ultra with a game controller it could feel like a mini console. And if you don’t, the Note 20 Ultra benefits from a 240Hz touch latency that the regular Note 20 doesn’t have.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra outlook

It’s clear based on the features and specs that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a superior phone to the Galaxy Note 20. But is the more expensive phablet right for you? For my money, I would prefer this phone's bigger and smoother 120Hz display, more powerful zoom, better autofocus for the camera and more responsive S Pen. But I need to live with the phone for at least a few days to tell you whether it’s worth such a high sticker price.

If you don’t want or need a stylus, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Galaxy S20 Plus are both very good alternatives to Samsung's Galaxy Note series. And if you want a big-screen 5G phone from Apple, a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max should be on the way in a couple months with improved performance and cameras of its own.

I will report back with my hands-on impressions on the Note 20 Ultra and an ultimate verdict on the phone once I spend more time with this phablet.