Nixplay 10.1 Inch Smart Digital Picture Frame review

Nixplay 10.1 Inch Smart Digital Picture Frame: Specs Resolution: 1280 x 800

Dimensions: 10.55 x 7.36 x 1.22 inches

Touch screen: No

Wi-Fi: Yes

Remote: Yes

Built-in storage: 8GB (cloud)

Motion sensor: Yes

Music player: Yes

Video: Yes

USB/SD slots: No/No

Cloud Services: Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, Flickr, Google Photos

Nixplay’s 10.1-inch Smart Photo Frame, with its large display and widescreen aspect ratio, makes your photos and videos pop with dazzling color and detail.

This frame lets you watch photos and videos as part of a playlist or set up slideshows with multiple timed transitions in either portrait or landscape orientation. And, you can rest it on a table or mount it on a wall. But there are a few things that you’ll want to consider before buying it. Read our Nixplay 10.1-inch Smart Photo Frame review for all the details.

Nixplay 10.1 Inch Smart Digital Picture Frame: Price and availability

At $149, The Nixplay 10.1 Inch Smart Digital Picture Frame is quite reasonably priced for the item itself, but to get more in the way of storage and other perks, you must pay extra. The Nixplay free package offers 10GB of storage that you can share among five frames.

A Nixplay Plus subscription augments the basic features for $50 per year or $5 per month, which gives you one-minute videos, 10 connected frames, an extended warranty, extra storage, and private grouped playlists. The Nixplay printed gift store transforms images to wall art and prints, mugs, greeting cards, and even device cases.

Nixplay 10.1 Inch Smart Digital Picture Frame: Design

The Nixplay 10.1 Inch Smart Digital Picture Frame comes in a subdued black or wood finish, and is easy on the eyes. It’s not high designer style, but it blends well with any kind of room décor and is lightweight enough to hang on the wall.

(Image credit: Nixplay)

The frame’s design is especially well thought out. As a free-standing frame, it’s compact enough to sit nicely on a desk or living room mantle, but the Nixplay is designed to be wall mountable by removing a small cover from the back and re-attaching the cord.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On the tabletop, Nixplay’s remote magnetically adheres to the back of the frame to prevent you from losing it. The remote is responsive and easy to use and supports voice controls via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This Nixplay frame also has an unusual thick but flexible goose neck support on the back that allows the frame to sit in an upright position on different kinds of surfaces and at any angle. You can watch photos and videos as part of a playlist or set up slideshows with multiple timed transitions for endless entertainment in either portrait or landscape orientation.

A built-in motion sensor turns the frame on or off automatically, though you can disable this feature or dive into the settings menu and create a custom on/off schedule.

Nixplay 10.1 Inch Smart Digital Picture Frame: Image quality

Image quality is excellent considering that the Nixplay’s 1280 × 800 HD IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio doesn’t sound like anything to write home about. But pair that with the 178-degree viewing angle, and a bright clean display that really pops, and you can depend on your photos looking great from just about everywhere in the room. Video clips play well too, though they’re limited to just 15 seconds without a subscription, and the frame’s two-watt speakers are generously described as utilitarian.

(Image credit: Nixplay)

All the photos and videos present on the frame are stored in the cloud and you control the albums and playlists.

Nixplay 10.1 Inch Smart Digital Picture Frame: App

The Nixplay app for iOS or Android lets you connect to and control your frame from anywhere, which is especially useful for elderly or non-technical family members. It allows for easy, private, and secure sharing of photos and videos among far-flung friends and families, and those who wish to upload photos and videos on your Nixplay frame can do so easily via their own personal Nixplay accounts, which are connected to yours via invite. The Nixplay app can also connect to Google Photos, Dropbox, Flickr, Facebook, and Instagram.

The frame’s built-in software is consumer oriented. There are various ways to present both photos and videos, with a choice of image styles and transitions and intervals from five seconds to an hour. Changes are recorded instantaneously and flash as alerts on the screen. You can also display the time and a caption on your images if you choose. The frame operates via Wi-Fi, so there’s no physical input, such as SD cards or USB sticks, though the frame also has 8GB of built-in memory.

(Image credit: Nixplay)

You can share photos and video from your phone directly to a Nixplay frame, though iPhone users should note that Apple’s default HEIC photo format is not directly supported and will transcode via the app to JPEG before loading on the frame, which does not affect image presentation. Similarly, though Apple’s Live Photos are also supported, they display as static images.

Nixplay 10.1 Inch Smart Digital Picture Frame: Verdict

The Nixplay 10.1-inch Smart Digital Picture Frame is a smart, fun, versatile product that offers a ton of convenient features that will dazzle users.

The superb image quality, flexible software, energy saving motion sensor, and the ability to play videos and create playlists with creative presentation tools gives the frame all the elements that any home memory keeper would want, with options to add even more.