The Logitech Pro X Wireless is almost everything that I wanted the original Logitech Pro X to be. Like its wired counterpart, the Pro X wireless is a robust headset, featuring excellent sound for both music and gaming, an impressive mic and swappable earcups. Unlike the original Pro X, however, the Pro X Wireless doesn't require any wires to function, which makes it an excellent accessory for PC, PS4 and Switch alike.

Logitech Pro X Wireless: Specs Compatibility: PC, PS4, Switch (docked)

Drivers: 50 mm

Frequency Response: 100 Hz-10 KHz

Wireless: Yes

Of course, the Pro X Wireless is more expensive than the wired version, clocking in a hefty $200. While that's more money than a lot of the Pro X's closest competitors, it's not unreasonable, given how good the system sounds, the mic especially.

While the headset still feels a little tight, and a lack of wired options limits its compatibility, the Logitech Pro X is easily one of the best gaming headsets you can buy today, particularly if you crave a wireless setup. Read our full Logitech Pro X Wireless review for more info.

Logitech Pro X Wireless: Design

The Logitech Pro X Wireless is a mid-sized headset with a metal headband and springy wires that keep everything in place. Design-wise, it's a little bit industrial, and a little bit "plain black music headset," but the overall effect is quite restrained and elegant. My only real qualm is that it's somewhat heavy at 13.1 ounces, but you can still wear it for long periods of time without fatigue.

(Image credit: Logitech)

On the left earcup, you'll find most of what makes the headset tick, including a volume dial, a mic mute button, a power button, a USB-C charging port and a 3.5 mm mic port. The mic itself is flexible, removable and comes with a small foam windscreen. Otherwise, the Pro X Wireless comes with a charging cable and a wireless USB-A dongle. While I wish there were a place within the headset to store the dongle, this gadget will probably never leave your house, so it's not a huge loss.

(Image credit: Logitech)

One thing worth mentioning about the Pro X Wireless is that Logitech is not kidding about this being a wireless headset. There's no way to connect it via 3.5 mm jack or USB cable, so unless your system accepts a USB-A input, you're not going to get any sound. As such, mobile phones, Xbox One systems and Switches in handheld mode are out of the question. The headset is a good choice for PC, PS4 or Switches in docked mode, however.

Logitech Pro X Wireless: Comfort

The Logitech Pro X Wireless is both more and less comfortable than it looks. With its compact design and only moderate headband padding, the Pro X Wireless looks like it could be a very tight fit — and for the most part, it is.

(Image credit: Logitech)

While testing, I felt some uncomfortable pressure around my ears, particularly since I wear glasses. There are no adjustable channels, like some other gaming headsets offer. There are, however, two types of earcups: pleather or foam. The foam options are more comfortable, although neither one is outright painful. I was able to wear the Pro X Wireless for a few hours at a time, although the pressure was consistent enough to remind me that they were there.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Finding a good fit is also somewhat difficult. Although the metal headband has clearly marked notches, it takes a lot of force to expand. As such, trying to adjust the headset while it's on your head is an imprecise process. The best you can do is get a rough fit while it's on your head, take it off, make smaller adjustments, put it back on, and continue the process until it fits properly. In theory, you only have to do this once, but good luck if you share the headset with another member of your household.

Logitech Pro X Wireless: Performance

Given how good the Logitech Pro X sounded, I was looking forward to seeing if the Logitech Pro X Wireless could replicate the same experience without wires. I'm pleased to report that it can. I tested the Pro X Wireless with Doom Eternal, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and World of Warcraft, and the headset is simply excellent across the board.

(Image credit: Logitech)

The headset offers a variety of different presets in both stereo and surround sound, meaning you can match each game with an optimized soundscape. The FPS setting made enemy footsteps and gunshots pop in Doom Eternal, while the Cinematic setting emphasized the dialogue and music in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Even the Flat setting is good for video games, since it doesn't emphasize or deemphasize any particular sounds. The Pro X Wireless delivers rich, clear audio across the board.

I was extremely pleased with the Pro X Wireless's console performance as well. Connecting it to the PS4 and the docked Switch was as simple as plugging in the dongle. The sound for games like Ghost of Tsushima and Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition was so seamless that, at one point, I took off the headset, convinced that I was still listening to the regular TV speakers. The lack of wired options did mean that the Pro X will never work with an Xbox One or a handheld Switch, however.

(Image credit: Logitech)

This is true for music as well, as I learned when I played songs from Flogging Molly, Old Crow Medicine Show, The Rolling Stones and G.F. Handel in both stereo and surround modes. The music had nuance and immediacy that I don't normally associate with gaming headsets — although like many gaming headsets, the bass isn't nearly as strong as what you'd get from a pair of music-oriented headphones.

Logitech Pro X Wireless: Features

As discussed above, you can toggle surround sound or select equalization presets for the Logitech Pro X Wireless with the Logitech G Hub software. Using the software is straightforward enough, although it's not immediately clear which apps will sound better with stereo vs. surround sound, or which preset EQs are optimized for each application. If you want to optimize every single game and application, you'll have some frustrating trial and error ahead of you; otherwise, the default soundscape handles most programs well.

(Image credit: Logitech)

What really sets the Pro X Wireless (and the Pro X wired variant) apart from most other gaming headsets is its mic. Using algorithms programmed by veteran audio company Blue, the G Hub software can process your audio through a complex filter in real time, making the mic sound more like a semi-professional standing mic than a gaming headset accessory.

Without going into excruciating detail, the software offers two different "Broadcaster" options, both of which make your voice sound clear, rich and loud. You can also customize mic EQs depending on whether you have a high or low voice, and determine which registers you want the software to prioritize. While you won't get something that's truly on a par with a dedicated standalone mic, it's also head and shoulders above just about every other gaming headset mic on the market.

(Image credit: Logitech)

In terms of battery life, the Pro X Wireless is generous, offering up to 24 hours of continuous use — perhaps three to four days, depending on how much you need it for productivity and gaming. It recharges via USB-C, which is forward-thinking and fast. The only thing I didn't like was that after the headset automatically powers off (you can program how long you want this to take), you need to power it off and on again before it will start working. There's no quick-wake functionality.

Logitech Pro X Wireless: Verdict

Wireless functionality in a gaming headset is always going to be an expensive addition, but as our Logitech Pro X Wireless review demonstrated, this particular peripheral earns its asking price. In addition to a sleek design and fantastic sound quality, the Pro X Wireless boasts a stellar mic and a long battery life. While it's more expensive than competitors like the SteelSeries Arctis 7 and the Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero , it also delivers better audio and a higher-quality mic.

In a perfect world, the Pro X Wireless would fit a little better, and offer some kind of wired option. But in its current form, the Pro X Wireless is still one of the very best gaming headsets around, and well worth a look from anyone with $200 to spend.