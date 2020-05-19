Hisense H8G Quantum Series (65H8G) hands-on review

Hisense H8G Quantum Series (65H8G) specs Price: $799

Screen size: 65 inches

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

HDR: Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Ports: 4 HDMI, 2 USB 2.0

Audio: 2 Channel x 10-Watt, with Dolby Atmos

Smart TV software: Android TV

Size: 57 x 32.9 x 3.1 inches

Weight: 43 pounds

Hisense’s dedication to its reputation for delivering premium TV features in an affordable package is paying off. Not only is the $799 Hisense H8G Quantum Series (65H8G) a beautiful, near-bezelless set with stellar HDR contrast and tantalizing Dolby Atmos sound — it’s also a vehicle for Android TV in its sharpest form, complete with extensive Google Assistant and smart home integration.

Now that’s not to say there aren’t cheaper, or even better, options in the Hisense H8G Quantum Series’s tier. The similarly priced (and similarly excellent) Vizio M Series Quantum and TCL 6 Series are still two of the best TVs you can buy. We’ll wait to determine whether the Hisense H8G deserves to join them on that list until we can conduct our quantitative lab tests, which will reveal how well this set truly performs.

Hisense H8G Quantum Series (65H8G): Price and configurations

We tested the 65-inch model of the Hisense H8G Quantum Series, which costs $799.99 and is available to order from Amazon and Best Buy as of this writing. The smart TV is available in three additional sizes, ranging from 50 inches up to 75 inches.

The 50-inch model costs $399.99, while the 55-inch model costs $599.99. If you decide you need a set larger than 65-inches based on our ‘ What size TV should you buy? ’ guide, you’ll spend $1,299 for the 75-inch Hisense H8G Quantum Series model.

50 inches: Hisense 4K 50H8G $399.99

55 inches: Hisense 4K 55H8G $599.99

65 inches: Hisense 4K 65H8G $799.99

75 inches: Hisense 4K 75H8G $1,299.99

Aside from screen size, ports are the key difference between these sets. Only the 65-inch and 75-inch models offer optical audio and headphone audio outputs. That said, shoppers should expect to see similar performance in the 50-,55- and 75-inch makes compared to our 65-inch test sample. All four sizes offer a similar collection of features, from full-array local dimming to Dolby Audio.

Hisense H8G Quantum Series (65H8G): Design

At first glance the all-black Hisense H8G Quantum Series appears as slender as most modern TV HDR sets, though it’s a bit deceiving. The unit measures 57 x 32.9 x 3.1 inches, with its back, port-filled chassis protruding from the bottom half of the frame and the base speaker case adding visible bulk.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Thin, flush bezels around the top and sides also lend a svelte effect. A slightly thicker, etched bezel sporting the Hisense emblem and IR sensor runs along the bottom.

We had no trouble setting up the 65-inch set, even in a smaller-than-average living room. It took two pairs of hands to move the 43-pound TV downstairs and prop it on an entertainment cabinet, so we imagine one person could navigate the smaller models solo.

The H8G, like with several of the Hisense 2020 TVs , has two different stand positions to choose from: One that’s more traditional and wide-set, and another that’s several inches narrower. Having both options increases the chance that the set will fit on the current stand you own.

Whichever you choose, the two triangular feet screw in easily. However, they feel a bit flimsy, even after checking that we screwed them tight enough. Unless you’re confident a clumsy child won’t collide with your set, we’d recommend mounting it with the built-in pegs.

Hisense H8G Quantum Series (65H8G): Ports

The Hisense H8G Quantum Series offers a bounty of ports for your external entertainment hardware, all set in several inches from the left-hand edge of the TV.

Three HDMI ports, one with audio return channel (ARC) support, along with two USB ports and an optical port for digital surround sound run along the left side, making them simple to access. An RF connector lets you attach an HDTV antenna or cable line to the Hisense H8G Quantum Series’s built-in tuner, too.

A separate, wall-facing port arrangement includes a fourth HDMI port, ethernet port, composite RCA ports and a headphone jack for earphones or speakers.

Hisense H8G Quantum Series (65H8G): Performance

Hisense added quantum-dot film, which it previously reserved for the H9 sets, to the H8 series. The result is a boosted color reproduction over a full-array backlight with 90 local dimming zones for better contrast. Hisense also says the set benefits from over a billion “perfectly expressed” colors and 700 nits peak brightness, but we’ll need to test those claims in our labs to see how they hold up.

This set supports the two important HDR (high dynamic range) color formats: Dolby Vision and HDR 10. As with other high-end Hisense models, HDR kicks in automatically for compatible content. It similarly adjusts brightness and contrast based on its analysis of scenes, but you can turn this feature off.

The Hisense H8G Quantum Series benefits from several preset picture modes and thorough calibration settings, but we used ‘Standard’ for most testing. We liked the performance of Theater Day on other recent Hisense sets, too, although the contrast of Theater Night makes it a favorable viewing option for dark rooms. Sport mode, meanwhile, boosted the picture’s color vibrancy.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Based on anecdotal testing alone, the Hisense H8G Quantum Series is a bit of a mixed bag. Watching “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” flexed its incredible clarity and contrast, handling the film’s dark scenes well. We could clearly see the exhaust of Brad Pitt’s beaten-up 1964 Karmann Ghia as he fled to his trailer in Valley at dusk, as well as Margot Robbie’s blond hair twirl in a convertible MG TD as she and her counterpart sped to the Playboy Mansion for a late-nite soiree.

Similarly, the flashes of the film’s of neon lights and embers of Leonardo DiCaprio’s kickass flamethrower illuminated the picture without losing the surrounding details, such as a crispy cultist failing around in a Hollywood hills pool.

The set struggled in fast sequences, though. Watching Captain America fight himself in the past during “Avengers: Endgame” could have been cleaner. While CGI could be in part to blame, the action looked blurrier than it did in theaters. The picture of the set's 60Hz panel didn’t seem to benefit from Motion Rate 240 much, other than make Chris Evans’s face appear ultra-smooth (although it probably looks like that in real life, too.)

We also noticed some slight banding in the overcast sky as Bruce Banner tried to reason with the Ancient One for the time stone. Yet the set redeemed itself as we analyzed the scene from off-angle positions. The Hulk’s signature green hue held up 45-degrees past center.

Hisense H8G Quantum Series (65H8G): Audio

With built-in Dolby Atmos, the Hisense H8G set offers louder, more realistic and more encompassing audio than other offerings in its price tier. It’s also a significant improvement over its predecessor — we were less than impressed in our Hisense H8F review sound testing.

(Image credit: Hisense)

Listening to a Planet Earth trailer with Dolby Atmos was an absorbing experience. It felt as though we stood in the woods, surrounded by rustling leaves and scurrying critters while soothing winds soared past our ears. The whistle of a bird or crunch of a footstep drew our attention back towards the screen, showing the set’s prowess for establishing flooding — yet intentional — 360-degree audio.

The Hisense H8G Quantum Series’s sound signature seemed to favor vocals and bass. While this is ideal for watching video, listening to tunes is more pleasant with midtones. Luckily the settings menu holds options for all different scenarios, including music, theater, and sports. We especially appreciated a ‘late night’ mode that lowers vocals, making it easier to unwind before bed.

This set is such a sound powerhouse that at 15% it filled our entire living room. We couldn’t raise it past 50% without causing the walls to shake. We’d trust the Hisense H8G Quantum Series as a primary audio source for a house party. Listening to the spacey synths and rhythmic thumps of Daft Punk’s “One More Time,” almost started one on the spot.

Hisense H8G Quantum Series (65H8G): Android TV and Chromecast capabilities

Gone are the days of Android TV’s lagging capabilities on midrange sets. Though Roku is still considered one of the smartest smart TV platforms for inexpensive TVs, Android has caught up with a highly customizable interface, flexible smart home integration and an expansive app library.

You’ll find almost every app you could want on the Hisense H8G Quantum Series. Along with popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime, you can download plenty of apps for cable-cutting (Sling, YouTube TV), free content (Pluto, Tubi), studio content (HBO Max, Showtime) and working out (Peloton.) There are also a number of games you can download and play using your remote or Android TV Gamepad.

If you’d like, you can use Chromecast to stream your phone or Chrome browser to your set. We suffered from spotty connectivity issues when trying to cast a fitness class from Chrome for Mac to the Hisense H8G Quantum Series, but you might have better luck.

Hisense H8G Quantum Series (65H8G): Google Assistant smart home features

The set comes with Google Assistant built in to the remote, so you can ask it to search content, get a weather report and benefit from all the other best Google Assistant commands . You can also pair the set to Amazon Alexa, which lets you change the input, volume and channel using the Alexa app on your phone or an Alexa-enabled speaker in range.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

No matter which assistant you prefer, the TV can integrate with your smart home routines. We added the Hisense H8G Quantum Series to our bedtime routine, so when we say ‘Goodnight’ to our bedroom’s Nest Mini , Google Home shuts down the set, turns off our smart lights and locks our smart lock if those conditions haven’t been met already.

Many new, high-end sets sport far-field microphones, which could create privacy concerns for some. That’s why we appreciate the fact that the set’s AI assistant can only be activated with a physical button on the remote. We also like how you can sign into your Google account, view your privacy settings and change your permissions right from the Hisense H8G Quantum Series — no phone or computer needed.

Hisense H8G Quantum Series (65H8G): Remote

The Hisense H8G Quantum Series’s lengthy remote is rather uninspiring, even with its dedicated Google Assistant and streaming buttons. While it’s useful to beckon Netflix, YouTube or a virtual butler with a single press, the lack of back-lighting makes navigating the remote difficult in the dark. We needed to use our phone’s flashlight to find the menu button with the lights off during a movie night, distracting our fellow viewers.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The crowded button layout also presented some problems. We often activated Google Assistant instead of pressing mute, and vice versa. Plus the off-center menu button looks like the navigation icon you’d find on a website, which doesn’t translate as obviously in the physical world. We’d prefer it read, ‘menu,’ or be placed in a more central location.

Hisense H8G Quantum Series (65H8G): Outlook

With the H8G Quantum Series’s comprehensive Google Assistant integration, easy-to-use Android TV platform and drool-worthy Dolby Atmos sound, Hisense has created a competitively-priced TV with a premium feel. But competing manufacturers have done the same in recent years, finding clever ways to cut costs.

We still have to put it through the Tom’s Guide TV tests to get a stronger sense of its performance. While its contrast blew us away, we’d like to see some numbers that support the issues we spotted before assigning the set an official ranking. But if you’re looking to get a large, low-cost smart TV with incredible sound sooner, there’s enough reason to put the Hisense H8G Quantum Series on your short list.