Today's best Flash Furniture Mid-Back Mesh Swivel Ergonomic Task Office Chair deals £76.09 £68.43 View Reduced Price £149.99 View

Flash Furniture Mid-Back office chair: Specs Colors: Depends on model

Material: Fabric

Seat width: 20.25 inches

Weight Limit: 250 pounds

Size: 24.5 x 25.5 x 37.5-41.25 inches

Why should your home office look as boring as your work office? Fortunately, for those who don’t have the budget of a multinational corporation — and for whom the Herman Miller Aeron is out of reach — there are plenty of attractive budget options available, such as the Flash Furniture Mid-Back Office Chair. While there are definitely some compromises — you can only adjust the seat height, for instance — it’s a comfortable chair that looks pretty neat. And, at less than $200, it’s one of the best office chairs if you’re on a budget.

Flash Furniture office chair review: Price and availability

The Flash Furniture Mid-Back office chair is available through Amazon for around $170, and it comes in a variety of colors. The chair also comes in a high-back design, which has a slightly different seat and a headrest, as well as a Mid-Back drafting chair design, which boosts the height and includes a ring foot rest.

Flash Furniture Mid-Back office chair review: Design

In a sea of gray and black office chairs, Flash Furniture’s chair really stands out. The model I reviewed had a white frame with blue padding, but you can also get it in green, red, white, tan, and, yes, black. But why don’t you live a little and get something with a little pizzazz?

Flash Furniture Mid-Back office chair review: Design and adjustability

More than anything, the white frame of the Flash Furniture chair really stood out in a good way. Much like the Branch ergonomic chair , the different colors pop, and adds a bit of flair to what otherwise would be a dreary home office setup.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The back of the chair is connected to the base on the sides, and curves up in an attractive shape. The seat and the armrests are covered in a fabric that felt like an economy-class seat on an airplane. While the mesh back is breathable and contoured to provide some lumbar support, it’s not as firm as on chairs with harder plastic elements, nor is it adjustable.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Like most budget office chairs, the Flash Furniture model doesn’t have much in the way of adjustments. You can raise and lower the seat height, and adjust tilt tension. While you can’t adjust the height of the armrests, you can flip them up, as with the Hbada task chair. Unlike some of its competitors, the armrests on the Flash Furniture chair are padded. I don’t often rest my arms on the armrests, but the padding is nice to have.

Flash Furniture Mid-Back office chair review: Comfort

I found the Flash Furniture chair to be fairly comfortable. However, the seat padding was a little too giving, which made it feel a bit hard on my rear after a while. I’d prefer something a bit thicker, such as the Steelcase Leap — but that chair costs about five times as much. One of my coworkers preferred the Hbada Office Task Chair, and felt it had more bottom support.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That being said, I gravitated towards the Flash Furniture seat, as I felt its overall comfort was greater than that of the Hbada. The Flash Furniture chair is also a bit larger overall than the Hbada office chair, so it may be better suited for bigger people in general.

Flash Furniture Mid-Back office chair review: Verdict

When it comes to budget office chairs, there are a lot of me-too designs that look to capitalize on the work-from-home trend. In this morass of gray-and-black copycats, the Flash Furniture Mid-Back chair stands out for its bright colors. It’s a pretty comfortable chair, too. If you want to spend a bit more, I recommend the Branch Ergonomic Chair. but if you’re looking for something less than $200, the Flash Furniture is a very good option.