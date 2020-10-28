1&1 IONOS MyWebsite is a website builder that impresses with how intuitive and easy to use it is, although it would be better if it had a free trial.

IONOS by 1&1 is a web hosting provider, and MyWebsite is its website builder. It comes in a choice of three versions: Now, for those with limited experience and/or time, Creator, for more experienced users or web designers, and Online Store, which can be used by both new and experienced users to sell products online.

Many other web hosting providers also offer similar tools, so can MyWebsite find its place on the list of best website builders ? That’s what we find out in this 1&1 IONOS MyWebsite review as we look at its pricing, features, support, and ease of use.

Strikingly is a website builder aimed at individuals and small businesses (Image credit: 1&1 IONOS)

1&1 IONOS MyWebsite: Plans and pricing

The great thing about MyWebsite is that it’s completely free for the first month unless you choose the Online Store plan, in which case it’s free for the first three months. However, you do still need to sign up with your credit card details.

There is a selection of different plans depending on whether you want to build a website yourself, have marketing capabilities included, or have a website built for you.

If building a website yourself, both the Now and Creator plans are $5/month, while the Online Store plan is $20/month. If you want to have your site added to 25 online directories like Google, Facebook, and Yelp, you’d add $10 to the cost of the Now and Creator plans.

The Now plan includes a new visual editor which is designed to be easy to use and aimed at newcomers to websites building. The Creator plan is for those with more experience and gives you more customization options and greater control and flexibility. The Online Store plan includes a similar level of control as Creator but with the ability to add products for sale to your site as well as marketing tools to promote them.

MyWebsite is free for the first month (Image credit: 1&1 IONOS)

If you want to have a website built for you, you can choose from one of three Design Service plans with prices that range from $30/month up to $60/month depending on how many pages you want on your site. There is a $199 one-off set-up fee for all Design Service plans, but there is a $5 discount off the cost of your first month.

All plans come with a free domain included for the lifetime of your account, a free SSL certificate, and five email addresses (ten with the Online Store plan).

Features

All of 1&1 IONOS MyWebsite’s features are designed to help individuals and businesses create professional results in very little time. There are several hundred mobile-optimized templates with text and image suggestions to choose from. There is also a large selection of pre-designed blocks of content that you can drag and drop into place.

The Now visual editor is designed for those that don’t have any coding experience, although experienced users and web designers can choose the Creator plan and have access to more advanced controls.

All plans come with a free domain name that can be used to easily set up email addresses for your business. There are built-in SEO tools to help your site rank well in the search engines, and if you need help with anything, you have access to dedicated support in the form of a personal consultant.

You can add your own images to pre-built sections with the MyWebsite editor (Image credit: 1&1 IONOS)

Interface and in use

After creating an account and logging in to the MyWebsite editor for the first time, you’ll be prompted to select a template. The Now version of the editor only has a limited choice of templates, whereas Creator has several hundred. Once you’ve selected a template, you’ll then be able to edit its content, design, and add and remove pages.

We found the MyWebsite editor very intuitive and easy to use. There is an abundance of customization options, and every change you make is updated on the page very quickly. The whole editor experience felt very fast and smooth, with no lag moving between pages and sections.

The Now editor only lets you choose from a predefined set of options for each aspect that you’re editing, like the colors, fonts, text size, shapes, and images. But we still felt like there was a good enough selection to make most people happy.

The first step you take after registering is to choose a template (Image credit: 1&1 IONOS)

Support

IONOS makes it very easy to speak to someone directly. In fact, it’s the preferred option of contact offered on its website. The phone number to call is displayed clearly, but you need to be logged into your account to get access to your customer ID number and a temporary phone PIN which you need to provide when calling. Or you can choose to fill in a form and have an IONOS agent call you back.

You also have the option of activating your own personal consultant, which is offered for free on all plans. And, of course, there is a help center full of articles on web hosting and the website builder.

Phone is IONOS’s preferred method for offering support (Image credit: 1&1 IONOS)

The competition

IONOS is certainly not the only web hosting provider that offers its own web builder. Others include HostGator and GoDaddy.

The Gator Website Builder by HostGator is very similar in features to MyWebsite by IONOS and has plans that start from $3.84/month and go up to $9.22/month. There is no free trial, although it does come for free with HostGator’s Basic shared or Cloud Sites hosting plans.

The GoDaddy Website Builder is another with a similar offering, but it can be obtained completely free for a single site with limited features. For more features aimed at building a business, you can upgrade to one of four paid plans which start at $9.99/month and go up to $24.99/month.

Final verdict

If you’re specifically looking for a web hosting provider based on the quality of its website builder, then IONOS and MyWebsite are certainly hard to beat. It really is an impressive app that is very easy to use.

Pricing is reasonable, although there is no completely free version as offered by some other providers. And the Now plan only offers a small number of templates and limited customization options. But the Now and Creator plans are both the same price, so if after testing the waters with the Now plan you find it too limiting, you could upgrade to the Creator plan instead and get access to the full library of templates and more advanced customization options.