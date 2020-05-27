watchOS 7 release date, beta, features and leaks

Our first glimpse at watchOS 7 is coming in June, when Apple will reveal the new features and software improvements arriving on Apple Watches in the fall. WatchOS 7 will also ship on the Apple Watch 6 we expect to arrive later this year, so you might be wondering what you can expect from the company’s updated wearable software.

Like clockwork, Apple shows off the progress of its latest watchOS version during the annual Worldwide Developer Conference. At WWDC 2020 , which is taking place online this year, watchOS 7 will be previewed alongside some hardware, as well as iOS 14 (which will ship on the iPhone 12 ).

The first iPhone 13 leaks are here

Everything you need to know about Apple Glass

AirPods Studio release date, price, specs and more

Although what we’ll see in June isn’t a final product, it does give us a sense of what the next year of wearable computing will look like. As one of the best smartwatches and best fitness trackers around, the Apple Watch often paves the way for competitors with every new iteration.

While some watchOS 7 details can be deducted by current beta versions, we can reference Apple's history of watchOS updates to speculate about official release dates, compatibility, new features and other changes or improvements.

Here's everything we know about watchOS 7 so far, and what the refreshed system will bring to your current Apple Watch as well as the next-generation Apple Watch that’s debuting in the fall.

Apple has not given watchOS 7 an official release date, although at WWDC we could learn which month or quarter it will go live. However, we expect Apple will be vague about the watchOS 7 timeline (and the timelines of its other fall releases) given the rumored production delays .

Last year watchOS 6 became available to download in September and came pre-installed on the Apple Watch Series 5 . Users running an iPhone 6s or later with iOS 13 could get the update, but didn’t benefit from all the features unless they own a newer Watch model.

Apple has been dedicated to supporting even the first Apple Watch, but 5 years later we could see the company end update compatibility for its oldest smartwatch. We probably won’t know for sure until Apple Watch 6 is publicly announced.

watchOS 7 beta: Should I download it?

Unlike with iOS, macOS and tvOS betas, the watchOS beta is developer-only. That said, you can still get your hands on the new features if you’re willing to jump through some hoops. But it invites a few risks and we don’t recommend it unless you’re willing to deal with buggy software.

The advice we give with any beta applies to watchOS 7: Only install the beta on a watch you don't need for everyday use. Keep in mind that you’ll also need to pair the watch to an iPhone running developer beta for it to work, so you’re risking the reliability of a couple of different devices by committing to unpolished versions of watchOS 7.

watchOS 7: Features

What new features are coming to the Apple Watch OS? If past updates are any indication, we can assume Apple is going to introduce a slew of health and fitness upgrades. Several leaks from reputable sources also confirm Apple is upping the ante when it comes to personal wellness. Here’s what we know:

Sleep tracking and blood oxygen monitoring: A leak in March revealed that sleep tracking could finally arrive for the Apple Watch. The feature, which many hoped to see arrive last year, should offer metrics concerning the quality of your snooze. This might include setting goals for how much you want to sleep, and provide recommendations for getting a better night's rest. It’s believed the Apple Watch 6 will pack an SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring, which could be used to detect conditions like sleep apnea, too. Of course, this means they would need to wear their smartwatch overnight. Which leads us to...

Battery life management: It’s likely watchOS 7 will support tools that extend your Apple Watch’s battery life. While a software update can’t actually increase your smartwatch’s battery size, it can help manage apps and provide improved low-power modes that let you go longer without a charge. The Apple Watch 6 and its new chip will likely benefit the most from these enhancements, though.

Mental health and panic attack detection tools: A number of signs point to Apple debuting a library of mental health features in watchOS 7. According to leaker Max Weinbach and YouTube channel EverythingApplePro , Apple is working on making its wearables better at spotting the early signs of stress or panic using built-in sensors. These tools could function in hand with the Apple Watch 4 and 5’s electrical heart sensor, as well as incorporate the rumored SpO2 pulse oximeter coming to the Apple Watch 6.

Parental controls: Those with kids might be interested to hear that watchOS 7 could beef up parental controls. The Apple Watch isn’t the most popular kid’s accessory, but it’s smart to have some availability of parental oversight for younger smartwatch users. We believe watchOS 7 will enable an iPhone to monitor both an adult user's iPhone as well as their kid's Apple Watch. It would also include, naturally, parental controls for contacting others.

Personalized faces from your photos: It’s suspected that you’ll be able to use images from your Photos to design your very own watch face with watchOS 7. You can pick from either individual photos, personal albums and shared albums. And if you use the two latter ones, you can set the face to switch photos every time you look at the watch, which is a pretty neat feature if you are into that kind of thing.