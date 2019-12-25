How to use AirPods Pro: Getting the most out of Apple’s wireless earbuds

Pair your AirPods Pro to your Mac in just a couple steps

You can use your AirPods Pro with non-iOS devices, too, including your Mac. Make sure your desktop or MacBook is updated to macOS Catalina 10.15.1 and then follow these steps to use your new AirPods with your Mac.

(Image credit: Future)

Open your AirPods case and put your AirPods in your ears. Open the Bluetooth menu and find AirPods Pro in the list of connected devices. If your devices are up-to-date and you use the same iCloud account for both, your AirPods should immediately connect.

If they don’t, pair your AirPods to your Mac manually with these steps: