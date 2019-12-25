How to use AirPods Pro: Getting the most out of Apple’s wireless earbuds

How to pair AirPods Pro with your iPhone and iPad

Pairing your AirPods Pro to your iPhone and iPad is ridiculously easy

Once you’ve unboxed your AirPods Pro, it’s time to pair them to your iPhone. Make sure Bluetooth is toggled to ensure a smooth pairing process.

(Image credit: Future)

Open the AirPods Pro case next to your iPhone. If your iPhone is locked, you will be prompted to unlock it. A pairing request will pop up on your iPhone. Press Connect.

That’s it!

You can also pair them to your iPad once you make sure Bluetooth is toggled on. If your iPad is updated to the latest version of iPad OS and signed into your iCloud account, the two should be paired automatically. If they’re not, you can manually pair them. Here’s how:

Open your AirPods Pro case next to your iPad. Press the pairing button on the back of your AirPods case. Wait for the animation to pop up on your iPad and then press Connect.

Now it’s time to customize your AirPods Pro to find the perfect sound and fit.