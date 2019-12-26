How to use Disney Plus: Tips, tricks and instructions

Downloading movies and shows on Disney Plus
Downloading Disney Plus shows to your phone or tablet is a breeze
You can't predict when you'll want to watch one of your favorite Disney movies or shows, but it's easy to download Disney Plus shows to your phone or device. You'll want to make sure you've got a decent Wi-Fi connection, though, so you don't waste time.
Saving episodes and movies for later, be it here or on YouTube, is a process that's constantly rewarding for me. Whether I'm on an airplane or on a subway train, or just in an area with spotty reception, I've constantly found myself without a way to binge shows. And then there were the years where I didn't have an unlimited plan.
1. Click Search.
2. Find the show or movie you're looking to save.
3. Tap the Download button. Wait for the download to complete.
4. Tap the Downloads button at the bottom to find the shows you've saved.
5. Tap the device icon. If you downloaded a TV episode, you need to tap the show name.
6. Tap Remove Download.
Now you've mastered saving and deleting episodes.