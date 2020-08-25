Casper Mattress: Pricing, sizes and how to buy

When you think about buying a mattress in a box or a bed in a box, chances are, Casper Mattress is one of the companies that comes to mind. That’s probably because you watched a TV or online ad, saw a printed flyer somewhere, or saw them listed among the best mattresses you can buy.

The California-based online mattress company got its start in 2014, and went public this year. But while its wheelings and dealings has drawn attention on Wall Street, shoppers are more interested in what Casper brings to the bedroom with its lineup of mattresses, pillows, bedding and other sleep accessories.

The appeal of a Casper mattress tends to be that they’re comfortable for all types of sleepers, while the company prides itself on high-quality customer service. Although it’s not considered a budget bed-in-a-box mattresses option — the Original Casper Queen costs $1,095 — Casper Mattress offers a range of options for every budget.

If you're considering one of Casper’s mattresses, here’s what you need to know about the kinds of mattresses Casper sells, how much you'll pay and what to expect when Casper’s bed-in-a-box arrives at your home. You can also compare Casper to rival companies with the help of our guide to mattress-in-a-box companies .

What kinds of mattresses does Casper sell?

Casper is known for shipping memory foam mattresses in 3-foot boxes that you can unbox at home. Casper’s lineup of mattresses now includes three main options — the Casper Mattress (Original), the Hybrid Wave and the Hybrid Nova. There’s also an affordable, basic option — the Casper Element — available on Casper’s site; the Casper Snug is a hybrid option sold through Target.

(Image credit: Casper)

We’ll talk about the differences in greater detail below, but the Original is Casper’s most popular option while the Hybrid Wave claims to offer the best support.

What materials does Casper mattress use?

To make its proprietary memory foam mattresses and hybrid memory foam mattresses, Casper starts with breathable polyurethane foam for its Original mattress’ top layer and zoned memory foam for their second layer. The base is made from polyurethane foam. The top layer of their Original mattress is called Airscape, and its perforated, breathable foam is designed to keep you cool with tiny holes that allow air to circulate.

(Image credit: Casper)

The Hybrid models are made from several layers of breathable polyurethane foam and memory foam but the base contains encased springs with a border that provides edge support.

Other mattresses spun off from the Original contain more layers of foam and different materials. The Wave Hybrid is made from polyurethane foam, natural latex, memory foam, then foam with gel pods, on a base of polyurethane foam with encased springs.

Each mattress cover is made with recycled plastic bottles.

How much does the Casper mattress cost?

The cost of each of Casper’s different options depends on the materials and size of the mattress. The Casper Original is $1,095 for the Queen and $1,295 for the Hybrid version. The Queen size Nova Hybrid costs $1,995. The Wave Hybrid costs $2,595 for a Queen size.

As for other Casper mattresses, the Casper Snug — which you can usually find at Target or Walmart — costs $495 for a Queen. The Casper Element is another affordable option at $595.

Where can I buy a Casper mattress?

While Casper started life as an online retailer — and still sells mattresses through its own website — the mattress maker has branched out to feature its own Sleep Shops around the country where you can test out their mattresses. With the coronavirus pandemic limiting foot traffic in retail outlets, Casper’s Sleep Stores feature video chats with sales reps and curbside pickup when you need a mattress right away. Some stores also let you book private shopping times to safely shop in person.

Besides Target and Walmart, stores where you’ll find Casper mattresses include Raymour and Flanigan, Costco, EQ3, Denver Mattress, and Home Outfitters. Find the closest option to your location .

How firm is the Casper mattress?

The Casper Mattress (Original) ranks a 6 out of 10 for firmness on a 10-point scale where higher numbers mean firmer mattresses. The Nova Hybrid has a medium-soft feel that corresponds to a 4 level of firmness, according to some reviews. The Wave Hybrid is the newest Casper mattress and has a medium (5) feel.

(Image credit: Casper)

What sizes are available?

The Original Casper mattress comes in the following sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King and Split King.

Does Casper deliver its mattresses?

Casper offers free shipping and returns in the U.S. and Canada but additional shipping fees apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Same-day delivery is available in parts of New York and Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Casper)

Casper normally offers in-home setup for $149 but that service is temporarily suspended due to COVID-19. If you’re wondering, ‘Does Casper take away my old mattress?’ you can add a removal service to take away and recycle your previously- owned mattress and your foundation or box spring when you sign up for its white-glove service of in-home delivery .

What is Casper's return policy?

Casper offers customers a 100-night free trial on their mattresses, pillows, and bedding. They also offer a 30-night trial on all other Casper products. Be sure to check the warranty on your Casper product. The mattresses purchased from its website have a 10-year limited warranty. If you buy a Casper mattress from a retailer, the warranty might be different.

(Image credit: Casper)

What else does Casper sell besides mattresses?

If you like the Casper mattresses, you might want to shop some of its other products, including pillows, bed frames, sheets, weighted blankets, duvets, mattress protectors, dog beds for your furry family members, night stands, and even glow lights.

What’s the right way to unroll a Casper mattress?

Setting up a Casper mattress is easy. Take the mattress out of the box and let the mattress unroll while in the plastic wrap. Once it’s flat, remove the plastic and the expanded mattress will be ready for sleep within a few minutes.

(Image credit: Casper)

What type of sleeper is a Casper mattress best for?

The Original mattress is for good for side sleepers, back sleepers and stomach sleepers who want both support and cooling elements. The Original Hybrid offers more support, while the Nova Hybrid has a padded, plush top for a softer feel. The Wave Hybrid is said to be beneficial for people with aches and pains who are looking for more support.

What are some complaints from customers?

Based on online reviews and shopper comments, the Capser Original generates some complaints about edge support immediately after the mattress arrives while others complain that the edge support collapses after a few years. Others say it’s not a great mattress for heavier people.

A complaint about the Wave suggests that it’s too soft for some stomach sleepers. The mattress is said to lack bounce and not have good edge support.

The Nova might not be good for someone who weighs more than 230 pounds because they can sink in too much and not feel supported. Casper isn’t one of the cheaper mattress-in-a-box brands, either..