Between Two Ferns The Movie: Trailer, Cast, Release Date and More

Between Two Ferns, the long-running interview series where comedian and actor Zach Galifianakis devises inventive insults for celebrity guests, is getting the Netflix movie treatment. Coming to the streaming platform on September 20 in the form of a feature-length film, Between Two Ferns: The Movie follows Galifianakis's antics on the road to redemption.

'Why redemption?' you might ask. After almost killing Matthew McConaughey on set, Galifianakis and his crew venture out to rebuild his reputation as skilled, non-murderous, celebrity conversationalist. The result is a long string of star-studded interviews paying homage to the Between Two Ferns sketches fans know and love.

If the trailer is any indication, Between Two Ferns: The Movie will feature an impressive cast and Galifianakis's signature apathetic absurdity. Here's everything there is to know about the upcoming Netflix comedy.

(Image credit: Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Between Two Ferns: The Movie comes out on September 20, 2019. It will be available exclusively on Netflix.

Is there a Between Two Ferns: The Movie trailer?

Yes, as of September 3, 2019 there's a hilarious trailer for Between Two Ferns: The Movie. Netflix uploaded full-length trailer to its comedy twitter account, @NetflixIsAJoke. Check it out below.

Zach Galifianakis. Two ferns. A lot of famous people. Between Two Ferns: The Movie premieres September 20th. pic.twitter.com/LBGveYd5IISeptember 3, 2019

Who's in the Between Two Ferns: The Movie cast?

Zach Galifianakis stars as himself in Between Two Ferns: The Movie.

Fellow comic actors Lauren Lapkus, Ryan Gaul, and Jiavani Linayo make up his supporting production "crew."

Will Ferrell also takes on a leading role, mentoring Galifianakis post-McConaughey incident.

As per the trailer, Between Two Ferns: The Movie will feature celebrity cameos from the following and more:

Benedict Cumberbatch

Chrissy Teigen

John Legend

Brie Larson

Hailee Steinfeld

Peter Dinklage

AdammScott

Awkwafina

Tiffany Haddish

Jon Hamm

Jason Schwartzman

John Cho

David Letterman

Paul Rudd

Paul Rust

Rashida Jones

Chance the Rapper

Keanu Reeves

Tessa Thompson

Where can I watch episodes of Between Two Ferns?

If you're not familiar with Between Two Ferns, it might be a good idea to catch up on some episodes before watching the movie later this month. Watch the first season on this convenient YouTube playlist from Funny or Die.