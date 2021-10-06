MacBook Pro 2021 incoming — now is the worst time to buy a MacBook Pro

If you're in the market for a new MacBook Pro, wait. Based on various reports and rumors, we expect to see two new Apple laptops launch sometime this month at an Apple event in the form of a new 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021.

And we're not talking about minor upgrades here.

For starters, the MacBook Pro 14-inch represents a new size for Apple, jumping up from 13 inches. Apple will reportedly offer a larger display in about the same size chassis by trimming the bezels. But there's a lot more to this new MacBook Pro that you need to know.

The best laptops right now

MacBook Pro vs MacBook Air: What should you buy?

The MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch are also tipped to get a new flat-edged design (similar to the iPhone 13) as well as bright and colorful mini-LED displays. These would be similarly dazzling panels to those found on the iPad Pro.

Beyond that, the new MacBook Pros should offer more ports and more convenient charging. For example, we're hearing that you should expect an HDMI port as well as an SD card slot for photos. And we're expecting the return of MagSafe charging so that you don't accidentally knock over your MacBook when you trip on the power cord.

Under the hood, Apple is reportedly bringing a powerful new M1X chip to both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman there are two variations: both will have 10 CPU cores and either 16 or 32 graphics cores. So our bet is on the 16-incher getting the beefier GPU.

The new MacBook Pros are also tipped to feature sharper webcams with 1080p resolution. This is key because the previous MacBook Pro M1 made due with the same old 720p camera but with some software upgrades on top for better image quality.

Interestingly, we've heard from multiple sources that Apple will be ditching the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro 2021 — and we wouldn't miss it a bit. Although we understand what Apple was trying to accomplish with this bar and offering contextual shortcuts, we've found that it just gets in the way and simply isn't very useful.

As for pricing, we've only seen one rumor that the 14-inch model could start as high as $1,799. If that were true, Apple would likely keep the existing $1,299 MacBook Pro around so that it had a lower cost option. But even if you plan on going for the entry-level MacBook Pro it's worth waiting a bit to see what the new MacBook Pro has to offer and if Apple drops the price on the existing MacBook Pro at all.

No matter what happens I would not advise buying a MacBook Pro right now. Stay tuned to our MacBook Pro 2021 hub for all the latest news and leaks as we get closer to a possible launch event.