I'd cancel Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu this month — here's why

Recently, I've thought a lot about canceling streaming services after I canceled Netflix. As we're all seemingly a bit more cautious about our budgets these days, I thought it was a good time to take a cold, hard look at what some of the best streaming services will be adding in March 2022.

This way, anyone who is thinking about canceling one or more services will know what they're missing out on. Think of this as my advice for how you can save money on your streaming bill. I'm not canceling all of these services, but that's because I have weird little reasons, which I'll explain below.

Below, I'm breaking down the biggest newest additions to Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, Hulu and Disney Plus. This way you get an idea about what some of the most popular services are adding to the table this month. I won't get into the stuff they already have (for example, Netflix has seasons 1-4 of Better Call Saul, and that's why I'm going back), as it's impossible to measure the services by their best stuff they already have.

Should you cancel Apple TV Plus in March 2022?

Let's be honest, a lot of people likely churn (the cycle of unsubscribing and re-subscribing) Apple TV more than most services. I don't (because of the Apple One bundle), but many would because Ted Lasso has basically been one of the few Apple TV shows to get real buzz.

That could be changing, though, with Severance. This Ben Stiller-directed sci-fi drama series, in which Adam Scott stars as a man whose employer severed his work memories from his outside-of-work memories, is arguably the best show on TV (streaming or otherwise) right now. It's not new for March, but its weekly release cycle means new episodes are still coming from now to April 8. So, check out the trailer right now. Trust me:

The two big new shows on Apple TV Plus this month (and two is a lot for this modestly priced service) are The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (March 11) and WeCrashed (March 18). The first looks to be the most emotionally powerful; it's an adaptation of a Walter Mosley novel of the same name where Mr. Grey (played by Samuel L. Jackson) suffers from dementia and is unaware of a tragic story in his past until a medical breakthrough is discovered.

WeCrashed is a much simpler story, adapting a podcast about WeWork's rise and fall. It stars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the turbulent company's co-founders.

Returning to Apple Plus are new episodes of The Problem With Jon Stewart (starting March 3) and the second half of Central Park season 2 (March 4)

My recommendation: Keep (or subscribe to) Apple TV Plus for Severance, try the rest

If that sounds like a great month of programming, sign up for Apple TV

Should you cancel Disney Plus in March 2022?

Disney Plus has a big month ahead of itself, which is arguably more about its future than its present.

The biggest title coming to Disney Plus is Moon Knight, but it's not debuting until March 30. This gives it a big "can you can wait?" flag, because Disney doesn't release shows all at once. You could easily jump in mid-season to meet Marc Spector, the former soldier who looks to be possessed by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. The upside of this show is that it stars Oscar Isaac (always a plus) and it looks to be darker than your average Marvel show or movie.

Check out the trailer here:

Aside from that, Disney Plus' big month has a few other notable events. First is Turning Red (arriving March 11), a brand-new Pixar movie that's skipping theaters and is only on Disney Plus. Turning Red focuses on Mei, a teen who is awkward, confident and cursed by a familial tendency to turn into a giant red panda whenever she's too enthusiastic.

It looks neat, but it also feels like Moon Knight in that I think I could wait until April to watch it, and save that monthly Disney Plus fee.

Disney Plus' two other big additions this month are for very different audiences. On March 16, Disney Plus gets the Marvel Netflix shows, and new parental controls too. (Here's how to set up Disney Plus parental controls). Since those shows were on Netflix up until last month, I'm guessing nobody needs to watch them immediately.

Then, on March 25, singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo's driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) starts streaming. That might be a day-one must-watch for her fans; I know one such fan who was very excited when I passed him the trailer.

My recommendation: Cancel Disney Plus (I think I actually am) for March, come back in April

If Turning Red and the rest sound like your kind of shows, sign up for Disney Plus

Should you cancel HBO Max in March 2022?

Earlier this month, I was considering HBO Max as the service I was most likely to cancel, but having a second look at its lineup? I'm not sure. The Euphoria euphoria is over for now (and fans are worried about the wait for Euphoria season 3), but HBO Max is more than just its most popular show. Multiple interesting new shows arrive this month to help fill the void.

The most promoted show on the lineup is Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which sees John C. Reilly and a strong supporting cast start newest Sunday night drama (HBO's primetime spot) on Sunday, March 6.

The series is one of my two bellwethers for if I cancel HBO Max or not this month. The Taika Waititi-produced Our Flag Means Death, which Waititi also appears in, focuses on a wanna-be pirate (played by Rhys Darby) who has to deal with the actual Blackbeard (Waititi) and looks like another pretty good comedy from HBO. Check it out:

HBO Max is also getting a lot of movies that film fans will want to have watched by the Oscars. Some of those movies just got here, including West Side Story (March 2) and Nightmare Alley and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. You can also watch Drive My Car on HBO Max now as well. Later this month you can watch Dune (starting March 10), watch King Richard (starting March 24) on HBO Max as well.

Oh, and on top of that, more original series are debuting on HBO. The Tourist (March 3) stars Jamie Dornan as a man who can't remember who he is or why he's in the Australian outback. Then, Sports journalist Bomani Jones's weekly late-night show Game Theory debuts on March 13. Ava DuVernay's adaptation of DC Comics' DMZ debuts on March 17. And then there's Julia (March 31), a drama series about Julia Child's life starring Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) as Ms. Child; David Hyde Pierce and Bebe Neuwirth are in the cast.

My recommendation: HBO Max is arguably the strongest service for March 2022, try and sample what you can before you make up your mind

If Our Flag Means Death and the others sound great, sign up for HBO Max

Should you cancel Netflix in March 2022?

There are three big releases on Netflix this month, but I'm not sure how many folks will need all three. I'm less sure, though, how many people will need to watch any of them this month. Admittedly, there are more than these three (check our new on Netflix list for the full details), but these are the biggest titles coming from big red.

Up first, you have The Adam Project, a family-friendly Ryan Reynolds-led sci-fi action movie that sees the Deadpool actor star as Adam Reed, a time-traveling pilot. Debuting on March 11, The Adam Project appears to be the movie that everyone can enjoy. Reed has traveled back in time to work with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) to save Laura (Zoe Saldana) and humanity. He's also got issues with his father Louis (Mark Ruffalo) to sort out.

The Adam Project looks like it could be fun (it may make it into our best Netflix movies and best Netflix action movies lists), but right now, we're not entirely convinced it alone is worth a month's payment.

And right as the Adam Project comes out on March 11, racing fans get the boost of adrenaline in their souls that they've been waiting for. Yes, Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 is coming to give F1 fans that behind-the-scenes action they've been wanting ever since the previous tumultuous season ended in dramatic fashion. At the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, race director Michael Masi's interpretation of the rules practically decided the winner of the race — and therefore the season.

The other big show for Netflix this month is Bridgerton season 2. One of Netflix's biggest shows, Bridgerton is a steamy and saucy period piece that's built around gossip, courtship, marriages and all things dramatic.

Bridgerton season 2 arrives March 25, and could be the thing that keeps many people in Netflix.

Personally, I'm actually returning to Netflix this month, but for a show that isn't new to the service. I'm finally watching Better Call Saul to get ready for season 6.

My recommendation: Fans of Formula 1 and the hot tea of Bridgerton don't need my advice. Everyone else? You can definitely think about canceling Netflix.

If that sounds like a month worth up to $20, sign up for Netflix

Should you cancel Hulu in March 2022?

Hulu started March with The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried as scammer extraordinaire Elizabeth Holmes. If that's already got you hooked? You're not going to cancel Hulu, and I can't make you. Sebastian Stan is all over Hulu right now. If his work in Pam & Tommy wasn't enough, now there's Fresh, a comedic thriller where Stan plays Steve, who lures Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) into a romantic getaway with ulterior motives.

Up next, Amy Schumer stars in Life & Beth (March 18), a comedic journey of self-discovery. It's very much what you'd expect from Schumer, who is back to the work that helped make her career. And Michael Cera, of all people, plays her love interest. Check out the trailer:

In The Girl From Plainview (March 29), Hulu gets its true crime on with the story of Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning), who is accused of being responsible for her boyfriend's death. The accusations are levied because of the trail of her texts to her boyfriend that seem to encourage his suicide. Check out the trailer:

Lastly, let's talk about a show you can watch on Hulu that isn't a Hulu exclusive. Abbott Elementary is the best new sitcom in ages, and Hulu gets it the day after it airs on ABC. Focused on the teachers at an underfunded Philadelphia school, Abbott is exactly what ABC has needed post-Modern Family. If it weren't for the $1 per month Hulu deal I got on Black Friday, Abbott would be the sole reason I keep Hulu around.

My recommendation: Unless one of the above really speaks to you, cancel Hulu if you're watching Abbott Elementary elsewhere

If that sounds like it's worth $7, sign up for Hulu

The streaming services I'd cut this month

Of course, each of these purchases are your decision and yours alone, but if a friend asked me what streaming services I'd this month, I would say Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu are the most expendable of the bunch.

That said, those excited for a new Pixar movie, the Olivia Rodrigo movie, and Marvel fans would probably disagree with me. But I think most people can probably save at least $6.99 per month (if not up to $35 for all three) this month.