7 ways the Book of Boba Fett should kill off Boba Fett

We’re near the end of the first season of the Book of Boba Fett , and it’s pretty clear (Editor's note: at least to some of us) that the weakest link in the series has been none other than Boba Fett himself. In fact, episodes five and six barely even showed the titular bounty hunter in it at all — and they were the two most buzzed-about episodes of the series yet.

With that in mind, it’s probably best to send Boba off into the proverbial sunset. Here’s seven ways in which we think Boba Fett could be finished off — writing the final pages of the titular book.

Falls into the Sarlacc Pit (again)

Oh, the irony. Fett, in a drunken bender, goes back to the remnants of Jabba’s sail barge to throw empty bottles at the rusting hulk. However, after one too many Bantha blasters, he loses his balance and goes tumbling down the hill into the waiting jaws of the almighty Sarlacc — and this time, Fett isn’t wearing his Mandalorian armor to protect himself.

Eaten by his own rancor

(Image credit: Disney/Lucas Film)

Let’s face it: Fennec Shand is probably a bit annoyed that she has to do all the heavy lifting for Fett. Sure, he saved her life, but how many times has she saved his? One day, Fennec notices that Boba just happens to be standing on the trap door in the main palace room. Maybe her hand slips, and she hits the button to drop him down, where a very hungry baby rancor eats him for lunch, with a side of Gammorean.

Drowns in his bacta tank

The one thing that has been keeping Boba alive ends up leading to his downfall. Fett doesn’t realize it, but when Black Krranstan ripped him out of the bacta tank earlier in the season, he inadvertently ripped a small hole in the tank’s breathing tube. It doesn’t happen the next time Fett uses the tank, but eventually, the tear fails catastrophically, drowning Boba in his sleep.

Frozen in carbonite

(Image credit: Disney Plus / Lucasfilm)

The bounty hunter becomes the bounty: Fett flies to Cloud City to track down a Rodian that’s worth a lot of credits. However, it turns out to be a trap: The Pykes have put a huge price on Fett’s head, and he’s lured down to the same cryogenic freezing chamber that Darth Vader used on Han Solo. A frozen Fett ends up as the favorite decoration of Pyke boss Marg Krim.

Crushed by the twins

Despite their claimed disinterest in Tatooine, the Hutt twins are secretly working behind the scenes to reclaim the planet, and are helping instigate the war between Fett and the Pykes. Fett manages to take care of the Pykes, but in doing so, learns of the Twins’ involvement. Seeking retribution, he seeks them out, but ends up underneath their litter — which is then dropped on top of him.

Shot in Dexx’s Diner

On a business trip to Coruscant, Fett decides to stop for a plate of onion rings at Dexx’s Diner. Fett loads up one of his favorite Figrin D’an songs on the jukebox while he waits for one of the mod kids to park their speeder bike outside. While this is happening, Cad Bane, wearing a Members-Only jacket, walks up behind Fett and blasts him to oblivion. Or does he?

Dies on his way back to his home planet

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)