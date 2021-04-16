Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to Digital and Blu-ray — release date, bonus features

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, also known as The Snyder Cut, is coming to home video, and soon. Which certainly didn’t take long.

Despite debuting on HBO Max on March 18, U.K. retailers have already let it slip that the movie will be coming to digital download on April 19, ahead of a Blu-ray release on May 24. Which is pretty darn fast, considering the movie hit HBO Max on March 18.

These are U.K. release dates, so they may be slightly different in the U.S. and other parts of the world. But, if the digital version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set to arrive in the U.K. in just three days, the U.S. definitely won’t be very far behind.

Release on physical media is pretty soon too, arriving just over two months after the film debuted on HBO Max and other services across the world. Obviously it will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray, and a 4K Steelbook.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Warner Bros/HMV) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Warner Bros/HMV) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Warner Bros/HMV)

It’s not clear what special features will be available with the disc, Amazon's product page notes there will be a featurette titled "Road to Justice League." It’ll feature Zack Snyder reflecting on his DCEU work, though whether it will go behind the scenes of Justice League isn’t clear. Probably not, given all the issues we’ve been hearing about for the past few years.

The digital version of the movie will also include Justice is Gray the black and white version of the movie. Whether that will be on the physical release hasn't been revealed.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been a little bit divisive, certainly among the staff here at Tom’s Guide, who can’t agree on whether the movie is good or not. But we can all agree that it’s better than the theatrical cut, which was pretty unremarkable, and it is very long.

So if you want to own a copy for yourself, rather than rely on streaming services, you don’t need to be very patient.