You should uninstall the latest Windows 11 patch – here’s how

Microsoft previously warned Windows 11 users about installing update KB5012643. As Windows Latest reported last week, the optional update was causing a number of applications relying on the .NET 3.5 framework to crash. Now, the Redmond-based tech giant is recommending that users completely uninstall the update as the bug has cropped up in a May 2022 optional update for Windows 11.

Per Windows Latest ’s report (via TechRadar ), a number of Windows 11 users say that applications like Discord, Visual Studio, ShareX and KeePass are affected, with the apps in question either crashing or completely failing to launch. All of these apps rely on the .NET 3.5 framework, which is a software development framework that developers use to build and run apps on Windows. According to a user on Microsoft’s Feedback Hub , even the Microsoft Teams app failed to launch after installing the update.

There is no official fix at the moment. As such, uninstalling update KB5012643 is the only surefire way to avoid facing these issues. With that said, if you have the update installed and you haven’t noticed any problems, then you may want to keep it as it contains a number of important security updates.

If you are encountering issues caused by the update, here is how you can safely uninstall it from Windows 11.

1. Click on the Start Menu located at the bottom center of the screen or hit the Start key on your keyboard.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Type control panel in the search bar then launch the Control Panel app when it appears in the search results.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Click Programs on the lower left-hand side.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. In Programs and Features, click view installed updates.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. You’ll now see a list of the most recently installed updates. If you have KB5012643 installed on your system, click Uninstall on the right-hand side of the box. This should fix the problem.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

