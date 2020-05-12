You should buy a Nintendo Switch now — here's why

Nintendo Switch production issues could make the console extra hard to find by the holiday season, meaning you might want to pick one up soon if you plan on having it under the tree this year.

Not only are Switch consoles selling like crazy as people turn to games to avoid the boredom of lockdown, but disruption to manufacturing caused by COVID-19 is making it difficult for Nintendo to make enough of its wildly popular console. Now Bloomberg has reported that such stock shortages are set to continue until the end of the year.

The report notes that government-imposed lockdowns in Malaysia and the Philippines have left Nintendo struggling to get the parts it needs to make the Switch. As both nations have to limit their manufacturing operations, Nintendo has found itself short of the printed circuit boards and the parts to attach to those PCBs in order to make the Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite.

In the very short term, Nintendo is expected to get its Switch inventory in order and have enough console units to take it over the summer period. But after that, the shortages are set to make a return.

"The inventory may recover in the summer, but we may see shortages again toward the year-end because Nintendo wouldn’t be able to produce enough units for the shopping season," Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute, told Bloomberg.

In April, Nintendo promised that more Switch consoles would be made to counterbalance the demand for them. But even with more stock, it still looks like Nintendo is going to fall sort of the demand.

So if you’ve been waiting to go get a Nintendo Switch, now’s the time to take the plunge. If you wait until the holiday 2020 period to get one as a gift for yourself or someone else, you might end up out of luck.