You need to see The Batman's deleted Joker scene right now

A newly released clip cut from The Batman may have you rethinking your interest in deleted scenes. While some may argue that deleted scenes won't matter, as they're not in the film and thereby non-canonical, this one actually gives a major Batman villain who was merely teased in the film a spotlight for his clownish smile.

We're not sure if a spoiler warning is even necessary here, for the above reason. Since it didn't take place in the film, it arguably didn't happen. That said, scroll below to see a new and unhinged (as ever) version of one of Batman's most iconic villains.

The Batman deleted scene you didn't know you needed

This clip, released by Warner Bros, shows Robert Pattinson's Batman at Arkham Asylum to meet The Joker (played by Barry Keoghan). And this version of the clown prince of crime looks and sounds more deranged than any live action edition we've ever seen. It's also a clearer look at the Joker than we got in one of the scenes at the tail end of The Batman, where Mr. J talked to The Riddler from an adjacent cell.

But know that this version of the Joker is so scarred, in ways that are so unsettling (especially around 4:45 in) that this clip should almost come with a content warning on top of a spoiler warning.

Analysis: Give us more of this Joker ASAP

Not only are his fingers bloody, his head scarred and his hair in tatters, but Keoghan's Joker, seen here helping Batman try and figure out The Riddler's crimes, is just plain old creepy. You never clearly see this Joker's face, as he's either out of focus or his face is obscured by the wiring in the window that separates him from Batman.

Director Matt Reeves recently told IGN that this isn't exactly The Joker as we know him, but a glimpse at the man who will become The Joker. Maybe that explains his look. Reeves explained further: "And because the movie is not an origin tale for Batman, but it’s his early days, it really is an origin tale for the Rogue’s Gallery’s characters. And for me, I think [it’s] this idea that the Joker is not yet the Joker, but they already have this relationship."

After watching this clip, though, we can't help but assume that The Joker will be a key player in The Batman 2. Keoghan has captured a unique laugh and dialect for this character, and it feels very ready for a bigger spotlight.

The Batman's HBO Max release date is April 19, 2022.