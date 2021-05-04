You can now turn your Lenovo laptop into an Amazon Echo Show — here’s how

Lenovo PCs are gaining a new skill. Starting today, Lenovo Yoga, ThinkPad, and IdeaPad PCs running Windows 10 can be turned into an Alexa-powered smart display with the press of a button or a simple Alexa command. Here's how it works.

Alexa Show Mode, as the feature is called, was previewed on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i laptop earlier this year at CES, and essentially changes the desktop to resemble the interface found on the Amazon Echo Show. A similar feature is available on the Amazon Fire HD 10, as well as the rest of its tablets.

To activate Alexa Show mode, Lenovo users can press the Show Mode button in the Alexa app, or say "Alexa, open Show Mode." You can also set your system to automatically enter Show Mode when it's idle

When Show Mode is active, it will fill the notebook's screen to show you upcoming appointments, the weather, and news headlines; from there, it's just a matter of saying "Alexa..." to look up recipes, control smart home devices, and more. (Here's our list of the best Alexa commands).

While Show Mode is available for any of Lenovo's Yoga, ThinkPad, and IdeaPad PCs with Alexa Built-in, it'll make the most sense with 2-in-1 convertibles which can be propped up on a table in tablet mode. It would make even more sense with a model like the ThinkPad X12 Detachable, though its unclear if this business-focused tablet has Alexa built-in.

A laptop with Alexa built in isn't necessarily going to cause a consumer to opt for a Lenovo over a Dell, or keep them from purchasing a smart speaker or smart display, but it's a nice extra feature.

According to Amazon and Lenovo, Show Mode is now available on Alexa Built-in Lenovo PCs in U.S., UK, Germany, Japan, India, Ireland, Austria, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand. Show Mode will become available on additional PC models later this year.