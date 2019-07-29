You Can Now Pre-Order Arcade 1Up's Star Wars Arcade Machine for $499

Retro hardware company Arcade1up will soon have the perfect gift for the Star Wars fan in your life. The Star Wars Home Arcade Machine, sold via GameStop, is the gadget no one really needs, but one that every old-school Star Wars fan will absolutely want for the holiday season.

We are about to give you some out-of-this-world news!... The Atari Star Wars home arcade machine from Arcade1Up is now available for pre-order on https://t.co/cRAA2BWDmy! Release date = November. https://t.co/FsjBcqX0zcJuly 25, 2019

At just over five feet tall, the cabinet features artwork from the original machine, a light-up marquee, full-color 17-inch monitor display, and dual speakers. Combined with a real-feel flight yoke and control buttons, this arcade machine brings modern quality to a classic arcade design. While it can't quite simulate sitting in the cock-pit of an X-Wing starfighter, the setup is pretty sweet.

The Star Wars Home Arcade Game holds the original arcade versions of the classic games based on Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The Star Wars Home Arcade Machine will be ready to ship on October 15 2019, but you can pre-order it right now for $500 on GameStop.

