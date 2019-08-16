Xiaomi’s Space Age Pod Monitors Pets’ Health, Regulates Temperature, Detects Accidental Poops

This is not a scale model of a SpaceX Dragon 2 spacecraft but the Xiaomi Moestar Spaceship Smart Pet Nest, a pod designed to give cats, puppies, and small dogs a comfy place to rest. As you will see, it’s pretty damn cool, from its design to the built-in electronics.

The Moestar does look like a mini-Dragon. It has a 33-liter volume capacity, which means that it can accommodate cats up to 8 kilograms or dogs under 4 kilograms. I imagine the difference in maximum weight between felines and canines comes from the dog’s (lack of) ability to get through the pod’s two entrances, each of them 19 centimeters in diameter.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

It also has a subtle interior LED illumination system that can be activated at night. The LED system color can be changed at any time using an app via Wi-Fi.

You can also control other aspects of the Moestar using the app. To start with, you can set the temperature, which is regulated what Xiaomi refers to as a “semiconductor heat pump” and built-in sensors. The pump will automatically make it colder or warmer according to your — or your pet’s — preference. The Chinese company claims that the refrigeration system has been designed to avoid condensation in areas with high ambient humidity.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Moestar also comes with built-in sensors on its bottom that monitors your pet’s activity. These sensors record and upload in real time how your pet moves as well as its sleep cycles. This data is accessible through an app.

Xiaomi also claims that the pod can detect any accidental poop, which will be useful if you use this for untrained puppies.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Like with other products before, Xiaomi is launching the Moestar through a crowdfunding that has already reached its goal. It will start selling in China for about $56 on September 29, with no global launch date yet.