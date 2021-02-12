Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra could destroy Galaxy S21 Ultra with rear secondary display

A huge leak of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specs has shown off the phone's unique secondary rear screen and massive 120x zoom.

Phones with multiple screens already exist, particularly in the foldable phones segment. However, this range-topping Xiaomi phone is aiming at more conventional flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. And neither Samsung or Apple can compete with this.

All these details and images come from a YouTube video published by Tech Buff PH . His video has since been deleted, but thanks to XDA Developers and a YouTube mirror we still have screenshots to look at.

You can't miss the enormous rear camera bump on this phone. It not only contains some large camera lenses but also a miniature display on the right side. This mirrors the main display, meaning you can show anything you want to through it.

However, its intended purpose seems to be for taking selfies with the rear cameras. Or to give your subjects an idea of how they look before you hit the shutter button.

(Image credit: Tech Buff PH)

The trio of cameras consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor and a 48MP telephoto sensor, with what looks to be a maximum of 120x zoom, according to the labeling next to the sensor. We'd expect this sensor's optical zoom to be either 5x or 10x as a result. On the front, there's a single 20MP camera.

(Image credit: Tech Buff PH/XDA Developers)

Tech Buff shared some other specs in his video too. The phone has a 6.8-inch display, the same size as the normal Xiaomi Mi 11, but features IP68 water resistance and a 5,000 mAh battery.

You have the option of powering up the phone with either 67W wired charging or 67W wireless charging, faster than the basic Mi 11's 55W/50W abilities. There's also reverse wireless charging up to 10W.

(Image credit: Tech Buff PH/XDA Developers)

Like the Mi 11, the Ultra model uses a 2K QHD display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, made using Gorilla Glass Victus. Beneath there's a Snapdragon 888 chipset running the show, plus stereo speakers tuned by Harman-Kardon.

(Image credit: Tech Buff PH/XDA Developers)

The Mi 11 Ultra certainly looks worthy of the Ultra name with all that tech packed into it. While it doesn't have as many cameras as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the quality of the sensors it does offer, plus that strange secondary screen could mean the Mi 11 Ultra has what it needs to become one of the best camera phones.

Making it onto the overall best phones list might be trickier though, as Xiaomi currently doesn't sell its devices in the U.S. But we'll bring you more concrete thoughts on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra if and when we get our hands on it.