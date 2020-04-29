Xbox Series X will bring the 'biggest change to gaming since 3D graphics'

The Xbox Series X will usher in the biggest change in gaming since the move from 2D to 3D, according to the chief of Xbox.

Phil Spencer , the man in charge of Xbox at Microsoft, replied to a question about ray tracing and other technologies that help make the new generation an advancement over the previous one.

RT on console will be great. I'm very focused on the work we are doing around Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). In my view the feel of games this upcoming generation will change as dramatically as any since 2D to 3D given CPU upgrade, DLI, memory bandwidth and SSD.April 27, 2020

As shown in the embedded tweet above, Spencer says that "[ray tracing] on console will be great." He also mentions his interest in dynamic latency input , Xbox's new system for the Series X that looks to eliminate input delay from a controller by sending the data just before it's needed.

The final part of Spencer's tweet makes a big promise about the performance of the Xbox Series X, and indirectly the PS5 , claiming this will be the biggest change to gaming since the jump from 2D to 3D graphics. This is due to upgrades to the CPU, increased memory bandwidth and faster SSD speeds, as well as the DLI system mentioned before.

There are other reasons to look forward to the Xbox Series X. The console is capable of 8K video output, a maximum of 120 frames per second, backwards compatibility and 12 teraflops of compute power, which should make for great looking games. The PS5 is less powerful in raw teraflops, but instead offers 3D audio, its own take on fast-loading SSD storage and haptic feedback built into its DualSense controller .

Both Microsoft's and Sony's consoles will be arriving around November this year, assuming there are not unfortunate delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.