Xbox Series X revealed in new video — see how it stacks up to other consoles

If you’re wondering how something could look both big and small at the same time, then you’re probably thinking about the Xbox Series X.

Polish YouTuber Maniak Gaming posted a video of what appears to be a prototype or dummy unit of the Xbox Series X compared against a whole suite of current-gen consoles and gaming machines from yesteryear. And the Xbox Series X literally stands out from the pack.

The monolithic upright boxy rectangular design of the Xbox Series X means it looks more like a shrunken down PC than a traditional games console. While the likes of the Xbox One and PS4 can be positioned vertically, you’re more likely to find them sat horizontally.

In comparison the Xbox Series X is set to be a console that’ll be sat upright more often than not, likely due to its cooling system that sucks air in from the bottom of the console and vents it out the top.

In the compassion video, Maniak Gaming shows how the Xbox Series X is taller than the PS4 (the revised slim model) and roughly the same height as an Xbox One S and Xbox One X. However, it’s tower-like design means that it’s a lot narrower in terms of width and depth than any of these consoles, which makes the tall gaming machine look surprisingly compact.

Maniak Gaming also compared it to the Nintendo Gamecube, which has a similar footprint to the Xbox Series X. Only Microsoft’s next-generation console looks to be two-and-a-half Gamecubes tall.

And compared to the original Xbox One, the Xbox Series X looks like a much smarter and svelte machine; the first-generation Xbox One has the misfortune of looking like a chunky VCR, while its rival, the PS4, sported a sharp angular design that still looks good today.

Is the PS5 bigger than the Xbox Series X?

Ideally, we’d like to see how the Xbox Series X compares to the PS5, which is rumored to be a chunky console.

The PS5’s design has divided opinion, including ours here at Tom’s Guide. It’s arguably more interesting than the design of the Xbox Series X.

But Microsoft’s machine has a rather unassuming aesthetic that’s almost elegant in its simplicity; we can imagine popping the console by or behind our TV and not worrying about how it will look.

(Image credit: Maniak Gaming)

Regardless of what you think about the design of the Xbox Series X or PS5, such a video only helps build up more excitement for the next-generation consoles.

Both new systems are tipped for a November release. And with game showcases like Gamescom giving us a look at what we can expect from them, the end of 2020 looks to be very exciting for gaming fans.