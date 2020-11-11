Xbox Series X is out now — here’s how to find one

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are officially out. The problem is, most retailers are sold out. And if any do come in stock, units go fast. The only other option is to buy one off a private seller either on Facebook Marketplace or eBay. Unfortunately, those sellers tend to have an appreciable markup.

But there’s a method to the madness. If you pay attention to the right information channels, it’s possible to get yourself an Xbox Series X for the manufacturer suggested retail price of $499.99.

Apart from refreshing retailer websites, there are other online channels where you can keep check to see when a unit might become available. On Twitter, we suggest following @Wario64 . The handle is known for updating users on the latest deals and restocks faster than anyone else on the platform.

Slickdeals, the online deal repository, has a forum thread dedicated to ordering an Xbox Series X through Microsoft. The thread is constantly being updated, so jump to the last page and click refresh for the latest intel on when units will become available.

It’s also not a bad idea to make an account on Slickdeals and set a deal alert for “Xbox Series X.” You’ll get an email alert when a new thread is made about replenished stock. But we’ve found that sometimes Slickdeals doesn’t email users fast enough. So it might be better to type in “Xbox Series X” in the search bar and sort by new. Be willing to check in multiple times a day.

CheapAssGamer is a long running video game deals website that too has a forum thread dedicated to the Xbox Series X. As of writing, the thread is over 63 pages long, and users are discussing where to find units.

For example, user Titan X noted that computer manufacturer Lenovo will have Xbox Series X units in stock during Black Friday. Seriously, who would ever think of checking Lenovo.com for Xboxes?

Facebook too can be a good source of information. There are multiple Xbox Series X fan groups that keep users up to date on where the latest restocks are happening. Feel free to join a few of these groups.

And be sure to subscribe to the Xbox Series X subreddit . Sure, most of the page is dedicated to discussions and memes, but if a user notices a restock, they’ll let the community know. For example, this user found Xbox Series X units in stock at their local Walmart , with others too discussing similar finds. Oddly, it seems that some Walmart locations are holding on to units to sell on Black Friday.

Another set of retailers to keep an eye on are subscription-based wholesalers like Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale Club. Because it requires a paid account to get access to these wholesalers, there are often fewer people jumping over each other to find a unit. If you don’t have a subscription to any of these retailers, ask a few friends or family members.

Unfortunately, wholesalers tend to bundle new consoles with either extra games or accessories. So you will be having to pay more than the standard $500.

If the units are out of stock online, it might be worth going to a physical location. You must bring your membership card, or go with someone who has a membership. And be sure to wear a face mask (over your nose) or retail associates will ask you to leave. If none are available in store, then at least you can walk out with a $5 rotisserie chicken.

If you’re wondering why everyone is going crazy over the Xbox Series X, well, it’s because it’s a very capable video game system that brings you into the next generation. We praised it for its performance and blistering load times in our Xbox Series X review . We were also impressed by Microsoft's cheaper console in our Xbox Series S review, though you'll have to live with trade-offs like 1080p gaming.