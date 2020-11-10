Xbox Series X games: all the exclusives and third-party titles for 2020 and beyond

The Xbox Series X has finally arrived. And if you're lucky enough to have one then you’re probably wondering what games you should get for it, which is where this list comes in handy.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing there’s not a lot of serious next-generation games to play on the Series X or the Xbox Series S. However, a lot of games are on their way, either towards the end of the year or into 2021 and beyond. And the stellar backwards compatibility for both new Xbox consoles means you can play a huge range of Xbox titles that benefit from the power of the Series X and Series S.

And from various game showcases and previews we’ve seen so far, there’s going to be a large variety of games coming to the new Xbox consoles, ranging for first-person shooters to dark horror games and strange adventure titles. Some these will simply load at breakneck speeds thanks to the Xbox Series X’s SSD, while others will tap into the huge power of the console to deliver next-gen graphics.

So take a look at this extensive list below to get a taste of what you can expect from the next generation of Xbox gaming.

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite was set to be a major launch title for the Xbox Series X, as the Halo franchise is arguably one that pretty much launched the Xbox from a console newcomer into a PlayStation contender nearly 20 years ago. Unfortunately it's been delayed until 2021, thanks to challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s no bad thing as the initial game footage demo didn’t get a hugely positive reception as various parts of the internet bemoaned the game’s visuals. It didn't look like it was running on next-generation hardware with ray-tracing capabilities, though the actual action in the game looked rather slick thanks to it running at a smooth running at 60 frames per second.

However with some more development time, we’re expecting 343 Industries to really polish up Halo Infinite and make it a game that will attract people to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which will facilitate cross-platform Xbox gaming. With such a feature we’d expect to play co-op and multiplayer battles, potentially a battle royale, with PC gamers on Windows 10 machines.

As it stand the action looks like that of Halo Combat Evolved, Halo 3 and Halo Reach, with open areas in which you can choose an angle from which to take down The Banished antagonist faction. Oh and the Warthog is back in all is sideways skidding glory.

We’d be pretty confident that the next Halo will come with a serious suite of multiplayer modes, from deathmatches and king of the hill modes, to perhaps something of a custom co-op campaign or mini-missions as seen with Halo 4’s Spartan Ops.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

A next-generation console wouldn’t be complete without a new Assassin’s Creed game. And the next game in the long-standing series has turned its focus on the Vikings and their adventures in medieval England.

Ubisoft’s take on Viking life is one of a Norseman Eivor looking to establish a new home in England after endless war and dwindling resources force his clan out of Norway. Unsurprisingly, raiding and dispatching of Saxon will be a big part of the game, though we didn’t see any proper game footage in the trailer, which set the tone for Assasin’s Creed Valhalla rather than show us how it will play.

Set to launch at the same time as the Xbox Series X, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla could be an interesting evolution of the Assassin’s Creed formula.

Fable 4

We had heard murmurs that Fable 4 was in the works and it would get announced at Microsoft's Xbox 20/20 July event. But we were sceptical. Turns out we didn't need to be as Fable 4 was officially revealed.

Under development by Playground Games, we don't know a great deal about the games so far. But it looks like it will return to the medieval setting of the original Fable and be littered with various good and bad choices. And we suspect the power of the Xbox Series X will provide a large open-world to explore.

Madden NFL 21

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs introduced Madden NFL 21 as the next game in the American Football series.

Not much was revealed about what the next Madden will have over its predecessor, but from the brief trailer, next-generation console power will help make the game look more realistic than ever before. Like many regularly updated sports games, expect Madden NFL 21 to be an evolution rather than a revolution on its predecessors.

State of Decay 3

If you’ve ever wondered what it might be like to be attacked by an undead elk in a snowy forest, then State of Decay 3 will give you the answer.

No actually game footage was revealed for the next chapter in the State of Decay series. But it looks like it will take place in rural North America and will give you a rather neat looking crossbow to dispatch undead foes. No release date was mentioned either, so it could be in the early days of development. But it looks set to come to the Xbox Series X and wider Xbox ecosystem in the near future.

Forza Motorsport

Fans of motorsport rejoice, as a new Foza game is coming. Simply called Forza Motorsport, the game looks set to showcase the graphical power of the Xbox Series X.

We didn't get much information to dissect in the trailer. But it looks like ray-tracing will be used to good effect here to make the motorsport action look super realistic. Expect strong multiplayer elements and car customisation.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Already out in Japan, Yakuza: Like a Dragon - the seventh Yakuza game - is coming to the Xbox Series X.

Featuring turn-based combat mixed with some real-time elements, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a bit of a departure from the traditional beat-em-up combat of the previous Yakuza games. But expect a game that has storyline steeped deep in the organised crime world of the Yakuza, with plenty of themes exploring honor, loyalty and revenge.

The Ascent

The Xbox Series X is set to get a third cyberpunk-centric game in the form of The Ascent. Like many cyberpunk settings, the game’s world is one of capitalism and corporations that have run amok. Only in this case, a mega-corp called the Ascent Group, which owns pretty much everything in the world, has somewhat ironically crashed leaving chaos in its wake.

Your job as the player is to try and regain some semblance of organisation by stopping hostile corporations from rising up and keeping criminal gangs at bay within the Ascent Group’s main metropolis. You do this from a Diablo III style top-down perspective. Only instead of swords and sorcery, you have an array of weapons and tech abilities, as well as the help of some squadmates.

From the footage we’ve seen so far The Ascent doesn’t necessarily look particularly next-gen, but it does look like it could be plenty of fun and have an interesting plot to keep it going.

Dirt 5

Dirt 5 is already out on other consoles but it’ll be coming to the Xbox Series X. And that’s a very good thing as our tame car fan Adam Ismail was very impressed with the racing game.

Dirt 5 is slated to run at 4K and 60 frames per second, but a 120Hz mode will also be available to enable for even smoother gaming action. Fast loading was also touted as another feature so players can quickly jump into a race when the feeling takes them. And thanks to Smart Delivery, if you buy Dirt 5 on the Xbox One, you'll also be able to play it on for free on the Xbox Series X when it launched on the new console.

Stalker 2

Hints of a sequel to semi sci-fi Chernobyl exploration game Stalker have been ticking away for years. But now Stalker 2 has been confirmed.

The trailer shows the game will take place in the anomaly infested The Zone area and will involve exploring partially irradiated segments of Pripyat and delving into underground facilities. If the trailer was using in-game footage, then the game is set to look grimly beautiful. No release date was mentioned, but we'd casually predict it will launch some point in 2021.

Hitman 3

The smooth bald head of Agent 47 is set to appear on the Xbox Series X, likely with a dose of next-generation graphics to make the follically-challenged assassin look slicker than ever. Yes, Hitman 3 is coming to Microsoft’s upcoming console as well as the PS5.

From the announcement trailer, it looks like this could be the last instalment of the rebooted Hitman series, with Agent 47 seemingly being hunted by agents or on some form of revenge mission. Inevitably that trailer ends up with a good few bodies left in the assassin’s wake.

Game footage has also been shown off and indicated that Agent 47 will be visiting a suite of locations from plush hotels to scaling skyscrapers in Dubai, all with the intent to end the life of someone who’s almost certainly very sleazy and has a lot of skeletons, metaphorical and literal, in their closet. Due January 2021, we’re expecting Hitman 3 to be very much in the mould of the previous Hitman games, only with more expansive and detailed missions with a whole range of ways to dispatch targets.

Psychonauts 2

The original Psychonauts is a bit of a cult classic, involving the tale of wannabe psychic Raz and a rather sinister plot. Raz looks set to return in Psychonauts 2.

The long-awaited sequel looks to have a rather similar aesthetic vein to the original game, with a quirky cartoon style. Speaking of quirky, the game's music will be performed by actor-musician Jack Black, something that we certainly wouldn't have predicted.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

The recently delayed Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is also coming to the Xbox Series X, as well as the current consoles and the PC. As a sequel-meets-reboot of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines, the game follows the story of a human in 21st century Seattle who gets killed and then revived as a “thinblood” vampire and then enters the underworld of vampire society in the city.

While it uses a first-person perspective, the game will have a lot of role-playing elements; you could think of it as a vampiric take on Cyberpunk 2077. The trailer doesn’t tell us a great deal about the game’s overarching plot or a huge deal about how it’ll play. But it looks very attractive with some nice lighting effects, likely courtesy of ray-tracing, with the Xbox Series X almost certainly delivering some enhanced graphics and frame rates over the Xbox One version.

Everwild

Everwild is a bit of an oddball game from what we've seen so far. The premise is it will explore a path that weaves its way through a natural and magical world.

That translates into a game with a fantasy, semi cell-shaded aesthetic filled with odd-looking creatures that seem ok working with what appear to be humans. Developer Rare hasn't said much else about the game so we'll have to wait and see what Everwild is really about later on down the line.

Chorus

Slated for 2021, Chorus is a space-flight combat shooter that sees protagonist Nara blast away at things in her sentient starfighter Forsaken. There’s a dark sci-fi tone to the trailer, which shows some mysterious force eating a planet, so don’t expect this to have the more colorful tones of a Star Wars space combat game.

The game looks like it’s getting a proper next-generation treatment, with striking visuals and some impressive lighting. As the game takes place across a variety of sci-fi environments, not just the cold vacuum of space, expect an exploration element to compliment the frenetic aerial combat.

Scorn

Described as “atmospheric first-person horror adventure” by developer Ebb Software, we don’t know a great deal about Socorn, The trailer sets the tone for a rather nightmarish setting that has hints of H.G Geiger's Alien - at least in terms of creatures inside humanoid frames.

The setting looks like it treads the line between sci-fi and fantasy horror, but without any game footage, the trailer has left us guessing for now.

Scarlet Nexus

If you’ve ever wanted to become an elite psionic in an anime world, then Scarlet Nexus could be the game for you. Announced for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox One, Scarlet Nexus follows the story off Yuito Sumeragi, who’s on a journey to become a powerful while of psycho-kinetic powers and will battle the Others, rather disturbing creaturs that looks to be strange amalgamations of humans, animal and plant features.

Expect frenetic over-the-top anime-style battles with mild horror elements courtesy of the others, all wrapped up in some impressive visuals, likely with enhancements from the Xbox Series X.

Cyberpunk 2077

You might have thought that Halo Infinite was going to be the biggest game on the Xbox Series X this year, but you’d be wrong. Not least because it has been delayed until 2021, but also because Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Microsoft's next-generation console.

As the next game from CD Projekt Red after the stellar The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077 mixes a Blade Runner sci-fi setting with RPG-style elements and first-person action. It’s expected to have a very deep story with a huge range of ways to tackle various missions, situations, and scenarios. You could go in guns blazing, sneak through unnoticed, or hack your way to your objective without ever drawing a weapon.

And it looks rather impressive as well with a world that’s awash with detail and neon lights, as well as a mix of interesting characters, weapons, modifications, and augmentations. While Cyberpunk 2077 is due to launch November 19, it won’t be enhanced straight away for the Xbox Series X, but enhanced features will be added in a little later, likely boosting the visual spectacle of the game.

Gears 5

Gears 5 is already out on Xbox One X and Windows 10. However, there’s an optimized version for the Xbox Series X and Series S which not runs the game at up to 120 fps and 4K resolution but also adds in new graphical enhancements making the already impressive game look rather stunning.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Microsoft used the trailer of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II to go alongside its reveal of the Xbox Series X console design at The Game Awards 2019 last December. It showed off a dark Norse fantasy setting with protagonist Senua chanting in what appeared to be a pseudo-Viking ritual, but no game footage was shown off.

We expect the sequel to Hellblade to follow in its predecessor’s footsteps blending third-person melee combat with adventuring, and to continue on with the portrayal of mental illness. Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios owns Ninja Theory, so Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is set to be an Xbox Series X and PC exclusive.

Watch Dogs Legion

Ubisoft’s hacker-centric Watch Dogs promised a slick open-world game of cybercrime with a moral compass. But it didn’t quite hit the mark; its predecessor did a little better. However, Watch Dogs Legion looks to be something a little special. Its main thrust is that it’ll take place in a post-Brexit future London, where anyone can join into a legion of hackers in a form of revolution to take England’s capital back from an authoritarian regime.

The third game in the Watch Dogs series was expected to come out at the end of 2019 but it’s been delayed with no firmed-up release date. As such, there’s a good chance it could be a next-generation Xbox Series X and PS5 game, especially as it looks like it’ll need a serious amount of power to build out a large open-world where any character can effectively become a player character.

Rainbow Six Siege and Rainbow Six Quarantine

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has proven to be wildly popular as a competitive shooter, with it receiving significant support and regular updates from Ubisoft. So it’s no surprise the game will be ported over to the Xbox Series X, likely with boosted graphics, resolution and frame rates.

Rainbow Six Quarantine, a standalone spin-off to the original game is also set to come to Microsoft's next games console, allowing for people to mix tactical shooter action with a zombie survival tension. The game is also slated for the PS5, but there’s no word on cross-platform play yet.

Warframe

Digital Extremes' popular massively multiplayer third-person action meets role-playing game made its debut way back in 2013. But as the years have passed by, it’s been improved considerably and attracted 50 million players in 2019.

And now it’s destined for the Xbox Series X, as noted by TechRadar. We’re not sure what to expect from a next-generation port, but improved graphics and performance would be a sensible bet, and cross-platform play with the PC version and older consoles could be on the cards.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

We don’t really know a great deal about Daedalic Entertainment’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum other than that the game will centre around The Lord of the Ring’s most twisted character, and will be for the next-gen consoles.

The developer’s CEO Carsten Fichtelmann said the game will involve tackling decisions from both the Smeagol and Gollum personalities of Gollum. The game is slated for a 2021 release, so more information is likely to surface as 2020 moves along.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 is the sequel to the bestselling fishing game Ultimate Fishing Simulator, and it's slated for a 2021 release on the Xbox Series X, as well as having a PC release.

Unsurprisingly, it’ll feature improved graphics over its predecessor. More surprising is that there will be fish AI, presumably to make catching an elusive trout more tricky. A third-person view and a dynamic water system are also expected in the sequel.

Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 is on its way, and EA has confirmed it will come to next-generation consoles. Given the game has been multi-platform in the past, it’s likely to come out on Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC.

Developer DICE hasn’t said what era Battlefield 6 will be set in, but it could carry on in the Second World War setting from Battlefield V. There’s no release date, but the financial folks at EA have previously said a new Battlefield game will “drive growth” in 2011 and into 2022.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000 fans who also like first-person shooting games are in for a treat, as Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a four-player co-op action game that will involve clearing out hordes of enemies in the hive city of Tertium.

You could think of this as the Warhammer: Vermintide 2 only for the grim-dark sci-fi universe of Warhammer 40,000. Expect frenetic class-based action and some truly horrific enemies to purge in the name of the Emperor of Man.

WRC 9

While Forza 4 Horizon might be the automotive poster child for the Xbox One X, WRC 9 could be the car game for the Xbox Series X. Much like its predecessors, it takes place in the FIA World Rally Championship and is likely to benefit from the graphics horsepower of the next-generation to deliver realistic cars with all the real dirt and damage rallying causes them.

WRC 9 will have rallies set in New Zealand, Kenya and Japan, which are races scheduled for the 2020 WRC calendar, though they might not go ahead if the coronavirus crisis continues.

Tell Me Why

Tell Me Why is a tale of twin brother and sister Tyler and Alyson using a bond of shared memories to explore in their troubled childhood in a small Alaskan town.

Created by DONTNOD Entertainment, the developers behind Life is Strange, expect a narrative-heavy game that promises a deep and intimate mystery to unravel. The first chapter is available on August 27, meaning this will be a cross-generation game.

Outriders

A new console would not be complete without a co-op shooter, so that’s where People Can Fly’s Outriders comes in. It’s set to arrive “Holiday 2020,” which means it could be a launch title for the Xbox Series X and PS5.

There’s not much information about Outriders beyond that it’ll be set in “an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe." That makes it sound a bit like a game that crosses Mass Effect with Game of Thrones, but we’ll have to wait and see how it turns out. This third-person shooter from the folks behind Bulletstorm looks to combine frenetic action with loot and upgrade systems, so we're excited to see how it plays on Xbox Series X.

Grounded

Launched with a self-mocking trailer, Grounded is a co-op game that involves surviving in a backyard. Sound easy, were it not for that fact that your character is tiny, to the extent that a spider is a mighty foe.

Think of Grounded as a mix between Minecraft, Left 4 Dead, and Fortnite and you'd be on track to getting an idea of what the game is all about; it's not your standard Obsidian Entertainment title. Coming in the form of an Xbox Game Preview demo on July 28, it's set to span the current and next-generation Xbox consoles.

Gods and Monsters

Gods and Monsters is a brand-new IP from Ubisoft that mixes Ancient Greece with an action-adventure game, and looks a little like an Ubisoft take on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

It’s an open-world game based around the goal of saving the gods of Ancient Greece from a big bad going by the name of Typhon. Naturally, you can expect a good bit of combat with monsters plucked from Greek Mythology, such as hydras, harpies, and the odd cyclops or two.

The Medium

The Medium is clearly channelling some serious Silent Hill vibes, so much so it’s got legendary SIlinet Hill composer Akira Yamaoka onboard.

The trailer set the tone of the game steeped in psychological horror. As well it should because The Medium is all about a medium called Maria - who seems to be rather talented at her craft what with being able to access the “spirit realm” - who’s being haunted by a vision that’s linked to an old resort in Krakow, set in late 80s Poland. Maria appears to travel to the resort to explore how her vision is linked to it; expect some rather disturbing things to happen.

Orphan of the Machine

Clearly drawing inspiration from the Ecco the Dolphin games, Orphan of the Machine is a side-scrolling adventure game that puts the player in the shoes (flippers) of a dolphin. And as it’s only been confirmed for the Xbox Series X, it could be an exclusive title for Microsoft’s console.

There’s no word on release date or much more information other than a video clip showing the game in action. But it does seem to involve poking open treasure chests and blasting enemy sealife with what looks like a weaponized sonar pulse.

Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 is reportedly coming to the Xbox Series X. Scheduled for the current-generation consoles, Dying Light 2 has been delayed with no official release date.

It could be that the game has been cancelled. Or it's simply being reworked to be a next-generation console title. Unfortunately, we don't know a great deal more at the moment.

Call of the Sea

When Harry goes missing, his wife Norah travels to an exotic tropical island in the South Pacific to find him. Set in the 1930s there are no cell phones or GPS to make this an easy task, so Norah has to figure out what happened to him and his exhibitions by herself.

That’s about all we know in plot terms, but the game looks gorgeous with an interesting blend of low-fi painterly-like graphics mixed with sophisticated weather and lighting effects - ray-tracing looks to be playing a role here. Given one scene in the trailer showed a pair of webbed hands, presumably belonging to Norah, there’s a good chance that something magical is taking place on the island.

Zombie survival game Dying Light 2 has been confirmed by Polish developer Techland to be coming to the Xbox Series X. E3 2019 gave us a deeper look at the game in action, but its release for the current generation of consoles has been delayed as the developer polishes off rough edges.

What extras the Xbox Series X will get from the game have yet to be revealed. But like other cross-generation games, we expect it to come with a suite of graphical enhancements as well as a performance boost.

Gothic

It’s been a long time since a Gothic game last popped up, but developer THQ Nordic plans to bring back the cult game from 2011. And it’ll be coming to the Xbox Series X.

Beyond the “playable” teaser trailer, there's not a lot to go off here, but THQ Nordic said the Gothic remake will remain faithful to the source material of the original Gothic. So we can expect an RPG based in a dark and gritty fantasy world. But we don’t expect to see it come out on the Xbox Series X until at least 2021.

Bright Memory Infinite

What for you get if you cross a slick-looking first-person shooter with chunky, visceral medieval-style sword combat? Bright Memory Infinite could be the answer.

The work of a single developer, we got the briefest looks of the game that mixes FPS and melee combat with some magical/sci-fi powers, with the player’s character brutally dispatching enemies that look like they blend medieval-era armour with near-future weapons.

Bright Memory Infinite has already been released on the PC but it looks to be tapping into next-generation graphics and ray-tracing the Xbox Series X comes packing.

Avowed

Obsidian Entertainment has a reputation for making epic fantasy RPGs, and Avowed looks to be exactly that.

The announcement trailer didn't show much but the game looks a bit like a dark take on Bethesda's Skyrim, with the footage showing off what looks set to be first-person sword and spell-slinging action wrapped up in a deep storyline. No word on a release date though.

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Xbox ecosystem is getting a timed exclusive expansion to Tetris Effect in the form of Tetris Effect: Connected. It's a full multiplayer add-on to the classic game that got reworked in November 2018.

As its coming to both current and next-generation Xbox consoles as well as Windows 10 PCs, expect some proper cross-platform gaming at the end of the year.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is a multi-platform expansion to Destiny 2 coming in September. And it will be available to Xbox Game Pass members for no additional cost.

But the neat thing here is it'll be enhanced for the Xbox Series X when the console launches at the end of the year. Not only will it run a 4K resolution, but it will also run at 60 frames per second. That's a significant upgrade over the 30 fps it runs at on the Xbox One and Xbox One X.

CrossfireX

Bored of Call of Duty games but still after some first-person modern warfare? Then CrossfireX could be the next game to set your sights on.

It sees you take part in a global conflict raging between the Global Risk and Black List mercenary factions. And as it's being developed by Smilegate Entertainment and Remedy, the latter of which has a strong heritage in narrative-driven games. So can expect a compelling and rather dark storyline.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis looks like it will bring an overhaul of MMO Phantasy Star Online 2, offering modernised graphics and an improved user interface.

Beyond that, we're not really sure what New Genesis will usher into the game come 2021. But from the trailer, it looks like the power of the Xbox Series X is being brought to bear to deliver a smooth 60 frames per second.

As Dusk Falls

Microsoft seems rather fond of having interactive dramas in its Xbox game lineup, as As Dusk falls explores the lives of two families across thirty years addressing the impact of a robbery that went wrong in small-town Arizona.

Expect a story full of betrayal, human response, and metaphorical sacrifice, as the tales of the families unfolds. We're not sure when As Dusk Falls will arrive, but it will be included in the Xbox Game Pass from day one, giving you yet another reason to sign up.

Second Extinction

Post-apocalyptic Jurassic Park meets Left 4 Dead minus one player, is probably one way to explain Second Extinction. Its basic premise is a three-player co-op FPS game where the objective is to exterminate large groups of mutated dinosaurs who have taken over the world, which itself has the look of a planet that’s been doing rather well without humans.

But the humans have come back armed with, as far as we can tell, a meaty sounding shotgun, a chunky assault rifle and a rather typical minigun, the latter likely being ideal for tearing down hordes of advancing mutated velociraptors. If you think it all sounds a bit far-fetched then you’d be right. But the game looks rather lovely, with some impressive lighting and effects; we suspect 4K textures and ray-tracing will be making an appearance in Second Extinction.

The Gunk

It's got a weird name but The Gunk looks rather compelling. That's because it gives you the scope to explore a mysterious alien world full of puzzles and strange enemies to pass, all while trying to uncover a mystery lurking behind the forgotten planet.

And it looks pretty fantastic. We're not sure if ray-tracing is being used here, but the game is running at a smooth 60 frames per second and is full of vibrant colours and slick graphical effects.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

While its already out on current-generation consoles, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is getting an optimized version for the Xbox Series X.

Enhanced graphics and a 4K resolution running at a very fast 120 frames per second have been promised for the Xbox Series X. If you haven't played Ori and the Will of the Wisps then it would seem like the next-gen Xbox is the platform to play it on.

Control

Remedy’s hit third-person semi retro sci-fi action game is coming to the Xbox Series X. We suspect it will come with enhanced features and extra content, but we don’t know for sure.

We’d expect improved graphics performance with ray-tracing features such as those you’d get on a powerful PC with GeForce RTX graphics card. Expect much faster load times as well.

Far Cry 6

The Xbox Series X will be getting the sixth Far Cry game through smart Delivery system meaning you can get it on the Xbox One then upgrade to it for free if you get an Xbox Series X.

Set on a Yara, “tropical paradise frozen in time”, Far Cry 6 will revolve around protagonist Danny attempting to take down the dictator Anton Castillo (who happens to be played by Giancarlo Esposito, famous for playing Gus in Breaking Bad). Expect Xbox Series X optimisations and enhancements.

Echo Generation

Echo Generation looks like a cross between Stranger Things and a very polished pixel-art take on a 3D adventure game mixed with turn-based combat and environmental exploration. The mix of enemies is particularly eclectic, ranging from a creature that wouldn’t look out of place in The Witcher to steampunk robots and sandworm-like monsters.

It’s coming out on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X, so expect enhanced features for the latter and Smart Delivery.

Other Xbox Series X games to expect

Despite a big games showcase on May 7, Microsoft has yet to reveal many first-party games from its Xbox Game Studios developers. That leaves room for speculation as to what games might also arrive on the Xbox Series X either at launch or later down the line.

The Elder Scrolls 6 is in development, though we know precious little about it outside of a vague announcement trailer. But that game will almost certainly come to the Xbox Series X, hopefully sporting ray-tracing rendering and bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful graphics. Before that, we expect to see Bethesda’s Starfield sci-fi game, which is also trim on details.

We’d be pretty confident that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake will also jump from the current consoles onto the next-generation machines, with improved graphics and performance, and hopefully with some extra content.

We can’t say this for sure but there’s a good chance GTA 6 is in the works at Rockstar. That would certainly be a next-generation game that would come to the Xbox Series X. And while we’re on the subject of Rockstar, we’d not be surprised to see a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 make it over to the next-generation console.

We've now seen a brace of major showcases for the games we can expect on the Xbox Series X. But as the ‘Holiday 2020’ launch draws nearer, Microsoft is likely to reveal more games for its next-generation console.

Bethesda purchase

One of the most interesting things to have happened in the gaming world this year other than the build up to the next-generation consoles, was Microsoft's surprise purchase of Bethesda. Or more correctly its parent company ZeniMax Media. This basically means Microsoft has gained control over Bethesda’s publishing and development arms, which include a whole range of developers.

Microsoft has said it won’t stop Bethesda games coming out on the PS5, but it could mean more exclusives for the Xbox Series X. And we’d not be surprised to see a load of enhanced games optimized for Microsoft’s next-generation console, as well as a whole host of Bethesda games get added onto Xbox Game Pass.

We’re rather hoping that the extra resources of Microsoft will deliver more scope for Bethesda to up its game output without compromising on quality. And the software clout of Microsoft could see Bethesda games come out a lot more polished when they launch, something that hasn't happened in the past. Microsoft also has a lot of powerful tech Bethesda could tap into; maybe we could see an augmented reality Elder Scrolls game or full Fallout VR game. Time will tell.

Xbox Series X backwards compatibility

One of the key features for the Xbox Series X will be its backwards compatibility. While the Xbox 360 and Xbox One both came with the ability to play older Xbox games, backwards compatibility on the Xbox Series X looks set to be very comprehensive.

While some games have limitations such as being locked at 30 frames per second, the Series X does a stellar job at ensuring games from across a range of Xbox generations run well. Not only do they load fast but they can also be rendered at 4K resolution.

But one of the neatest features is Auto HDR. Through the use of machine learning, the Series X can essentially add high dynamic range to older Xbox games that were never mastered for HDR. And the results are rather impressive if you have a decent HDR display.

In general the Xbox Series X is now the best console to play any Xbox game on regardless of its generation. And we only hope it builds out the backwards compatibility to deliver even more impressive features.