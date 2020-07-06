Xbox Series X games event confirmed for July 23 — watch out, PS5

Xbox fans should mark July 23 in their calendars, as Microsoft has officially confirmed that’s when it will hold it Xbox Games Showcase.

The official Xbox Twitter account posted that from 8 a.m. Pacific Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time and 4 p.m. UK time), a pre-show event will take place with game presenter Geoff Keighley. This will be followed by the full Xbox Series X games showcase an hour later at 9 a.m. PT. At the showcase, we expect to see a whole slew of first-party Xbox games, most notably a proper look at Halo Infinite.

While third-party games will also be showcased (possibly including the recently leaked Assassin's Creed Valhalla footage), first-party games from developers under the Xbox Game Studios banner will take center stage.

🎮 Xbox Games Showcase📅 July 23rd⏰ 9am PT@SummerGameFest Pre-Show at 8am PT with @GeoffKeighley on @YouTubeGaming#XboxGamesShowcase pic.twitter.com/zGr5AnFwicJuly 6, 2020

And those games could include Everwild, a nature-centric game from Sea of Thieves developer Rare, and a new RPG by Obsidian Entertainment, the studio behind the likes of Pillars of Eternity, Fallout: New Vegas, and the rather underrated Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II.

At least that going by a leak from Klobrille, a reasonably credible Xbox Game Studios insider.

I still remember how much I smiled,the last time I saw Everwild. You go to bed and dream about J. Lo,I have dreams as well — playing Halo. Obsidian is a confirmed go as well,oh I love that fresh RPG smell!I just wanted to confirm I’m still bad at this 🐿July 6, 2020

Obsidian’s last game was The Outer Wilds, which received a fairly positive section. But we’ve had no hint at what it might be working on next, though the developer has a pedigree in making strong fantasy RPGs, so we’d not be surprised to see something of that ilk in the works.

And we know very little about Everwild, so we’re expecting Rare to go into detail on its next game. Whether we’ll see game footage or just trailers of these aforementioned games hasn’t been hinted at.

Microsoft will have to bring its Xbox A-game to the July 23 event, as Sony set a reasonably high bar with its June 4 PS5 games showcase. Sony showed off the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, so Xbox will have to hit back with some other titles that show off impressive visuals as well as kinetic gaming action and adventure.