Xbox Series S bundle in stock for $359 at Antonline

It's been a quiet week for Xbox Series X restock, but if you've been searching for the Series S, Microsoft's next-gen console is back in stock.

Currently, you can get this Xbox Series S bundle for $359 at Antonline. The bundle includes the Xbox Series S and an extra Xbox Wireless controller. The bundle is selling at list price for both items.

Xbox Series S bundle: $359 @ Antonline

Antonline currently has the Xbox Series S console bundled with an extra Xbox Wireless controller in stock for $359. It's the only Series S availability at the moment. View Deal

Although the Xbox Series S is less powerful than the Xbox Series X, in our Xbox Series S review we found that the Series S still manages to impress.

The Xbox Series S still renders characters, backgrounds, and items gorgeously. In Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the Xbox Series X displayed sharper, more colorful advertisements on the streets of Yokohama, but character models were still rich and detailed on the Series S. Plus, the frame rate didn’t suffer from any appreciable slowdown on either platform.

In general, the Xbox Series S upscales content to 4K beautifully — and if you have a 1440p display, you won't need the upscaling at all.

If you still have your heart on the Xbox Series X, it's worth knowing that it is possible to beat the bots if you follow some of our restock cheat sheet. Also, make sure to follor our where to buy Xbox Series X coverage for the latest updates.