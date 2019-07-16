Snag an Xbox One S for $120 Off on Prime Day

Microsoft is eager to sell its new Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, but a regular Xbox One S has all the same features — plus a disc drive that supports 4K Blu-rays. While the device usually retails for $300, Newegg is currently selling the console for $180: one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on the standalone system. That's $120 off its usual asking price, courtesy of Newegg's Fantastech Sale (an event that competes with Amazon Prime Day).

Xbox One S: was $299.99, now $179.99 @ Newegg The Xbox One S is a comprehensive media center. With hundreds of games and dozens of streaming apps, you can access all of your favorite content from both discs and digital sources. The device also supports 4K video content.

In case you've been holding off on an Xbox One S, here's what you need to know: It's the budget Xbox model, featuring an all-white chassis and controller. While it can't display games in 4K like the Xbox One X, it supports 4K video, from both digital sources and physical 4K Blu-ray discs. It can also upscale full HD content, provided you connect it to a UHD TV.

As a game console, the Xbox One S can play just about every big-release game, from Mortal Kombat 11, to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, to Red Dead Redemption II. There are also some exclusive franchises to enjoy, such as Halo and Gears of War. You can even subscribe for an Xbox Game Pass to get hundreds of games for one flat subscription fee.

The Newegg deal takes a little legwork to activate, but it's not too tough. Simply go to the Xbox One S page, and add the item to your cart. (Newegg won't display the sale price unless you do.) This standalone console comes with all the cables you need to hook it up, as well as one controller, but that's about it. Still, with the $120 you saved, that's enough for two brand-new games — or any number of older titles.