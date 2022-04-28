Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase coming June 12 — what we could see

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will hopefully fill an E3 2022-sized hole this summer. Now that E3 is off the table for this year, individual developers, publishers and manufacturers will have to step up and fill the gap with smaller, more focused livestreams. It seems that Microsoft and Bethesda will do just that on June 12 — just about when E3 would normally take place.

The information comes from an official Xbox Wire blog post, in which editor in chief Will Tuttle discusses the clerical information surrounding the event.

“Today, we are excited to announce that the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will stream on Sunday, June 12 at 10 a.m. PT,” he wrote. “This show will feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world.”

He also gives a list of locations where fans can watch the proceedings, including YouTube , Twitch , Twitter , Facebook and TikTok . To make the event more accessible, Microsoft will also host a Twitch ASL livestream. To reiterate, the event will take place on June 12, 2022 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST.

Tuttle doesn’t give any information about particular titles, instead highlighting a “diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC.” In other words, expect to see first-party Xbox and Bethesda games, and keep your specific expectations beyond that in check.

Starfield seems like a strong contender for a deep dive. Bethesda’s new sci-fi RPG is just a few months out from launch on November 11, but we haven’t even seen any gameplay yet. Halo Infinite is also still waiting on a few big updates, including one in August that would add co-op support for the campaign. Hellblade 2 also seems about due for a major update, but there’s no official release date for that one yet. As such, it could still be a while before we hear anything substantial.

The good news is that it will be easier than usual to watch, as Microsoft has scheduled the event for midday Sunday, rather than late afternoon on a weekday. This may mean that more fans can tune in. We’ll know for sure in a few months.