WWE Survivor Series 2021 live stream: start time, how to watch and card

The WWE Survivor Series 2021 live stream is almost here, and it kinda snuck up on us from out of nowhere (no RKO). So, how does WWE plan on luring eyes into its low-stakes battle for brand supremacy this year?

WWE Survivor Series 2021 start time Survivor Series main card: Sunday (Nov. 21) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT.

Kickoff show: 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT.

This year, the big story is going on mostly off-camera. It very much seems like WWE is playing with a worked-shoot situation involving Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, who have had tough words for each other in interviews and on social media. While some may think this is all a whisper campaign to get Charlotte to stick in line, it's just starting to seem more like thinly veiled kayfabe to us.

The other main event sees Monday Night Raw's top men's champ Big E take on SmackDown's Roman Reigns, in a match that ... well ... we wish The New Day and The Usos were in this to make it a Survivor Series-like match. But, no, the brothers Uso are the SmackDown tag champs, so they're facing RK-Bro.

But The New Day's King Woods won't be free to mess about, as he's in the traditional five-on-five men's Survivor Series elimination match. He's teaming with Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, Drew McIntyre and a TBA teammate to face Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. That match looks pretty lopsided for Raw, so we're curious who's going to take that TBA space opened up by Sami Zayn, who was kicked off the team after losing to teammate Jeff Hardy in a singles match. Somehow, we feel like the SmackDown team will win here, but it's hard to say why.

Team SmackDown has another TBA wrestler in its women's elimination match, where it's sending that un-named wrestler Natalya, Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler and Sasha Banks to take on Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Zelina. This match could go either way, and though the Raw side seems to be made of people who could use the win more.

Elsewhere, Shinsuke Nakamura is taking on Damian Priest in a "yes, WWE remembers the midcard" match.

These matches are likely to change in the coming days, so we'll update this accordingly. Hopefully the company doesn't go on another mass-firing spree and has to restock its teams.

How to watch WWE Survivor Series live streams from anywhere on Earth

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world, WWE Survivor Series live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

WWE Survivor Series live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

The only place to watch WWE Survivor Series in the U.S. is Peacock, via the $4.99 Peacock Premium, the tier you will need for this event. Fortunately, having arrived on Fire TV recently, Peacock is now available on most of the best streaming devices.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

WWE Survivor Series streams in the UK and around the world

The rest of the world will grab WWE Survivor Series live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

That said, don't expect this to last forever. Peacock is now touching down internationally, landing in the United Kingdom and Ireland this week. Who knows how soon the WWE content will filter over.

While those in the States pay less now, there is less content available — and the ad breaks are weird — so it's a monkey's paw situation on getting that discount.

WWE Survivor Series card and predictions

Predicted winners are in bold.

5-on-5 men's Survivor Series elimination match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory) (with MVP) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin, and TBA) (with Madcap Moss)

5-on-5 women's Survivor Series elimination match:: Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and TBA)

vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and TBA) Becky Lynch (Raw Women's Champion) vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women's Champion) in a Champion vs. Champion singles match

vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women's Champion) in a Champion vs. Champion singles match Big E (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) (with Paul Heyman) in a Champion vs. Champion singles match

vs. in a Champion vs. Champion singles match RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (Raw Tag Team Champions) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) in a Champions vs. Champions tag team match

vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) in a Champions vs. Champions tag team match Damian Priest (United States Champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Intercontinental Champion) (with Rick Boogs) in aChampion vs. Champion singles match