WWDC 2022 keynote set for June 6 — everything Apple could announce

Apple already set the dates for WWDC 2022. Now that we're less than two weeks out from the start of the week-long developer conference, the company wants to make sure you check out its opening keynote, too.

This year's edition of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference runs from June 6 to June 10. Like past WWDCs, the 2022 version will begin with an opening day keynote, which gets started at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT/6 p.m. GMT.

Apple sent out reminders for the WWDC 2022 keynote today (May 24) with a logo that just might hint at what to expect during the event. The invitation, posted above, features a silhouette of five people in the traditional Apple logo colors above the words "Swiftly Approaching," a reference to Apple's programming language for its various software platforms.

WWDC keynote: What Apple could announce

The nod to Swift would underscore the fact that WWDC is a developer conference first and foremost, with much of the week focused on helping developers build applications for Macs, iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches. Still, there's plenty of potential announcements that could come out of the show that will be of interest even if you've never written a line of code.

For example, we'd expect previews of future updates to all of Apple's software platforms. That would include iOS and iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. Apple traditionally releases betas of the latest versions of those different software platforms, with public betas following in the weeks after WWDC wraps up.

So the keynote will give us our first look at iOS 16, for example, or watchOS 9. Apple will likely stop short of revealing details about the iPhone 14 or Apple Watch 8, but we will get a look at some of the features heading to those future hardware products.

Speaking of hardware, some Apple watchers expect the company to show off a new MacBook Air 2022. Launching the laptop at a developer event could make sense, since the MacBook Air will reportedly be powered by Apple's new M2 chipset, which would give Apple the opportunity to talk about the progress toward Apple Silicon powering every Mac laptop and desktop. A Mac Power with an Apple-built chip could also be on the horizon.

Rumors suggest that Apple is also working on an AR/VR headset, though it's unclear if that product would launch this year or next. Some leakers expect Apple to talk in greater depth about its plans for mixed reality, as that would give developers enough lead time to work on apps for Apple's headset, giving that device the same boost that third-party apps gave to the iPhone a decade ago.

How you can watch the WWDC keynote

The only thing missing from Apple's WWDC keynote reminder was an announcement of how you can watch the opening keynote. Presumably, Apple will carry a live stream of the event (opens in new tab) from its website, especially since WWDC remains an online-only event this year due to Covid concerns.

Recent Apple events have also appeared on YouTube (opens in new tab), and Apple TV owners should be able to watch a live stream from the built-in TV app.

Expect Apple to reveal more details about the WWDC keynote in advance of the June 6 event.