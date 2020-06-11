WWDC 2020: Date, time, keynote and what to expect

Apple's WWDC 2020 event is kicking off on June 22, and will be the first time the company's Worldwide Developers Conference goes all-online.

Apple announced the decision to move WWDC 2020 online back in March. Since then, Apple has rolled out the event's full schedule, giving us an idea of when to expect the keynote as well as other important sessions.

Apple moved the event online after COVID-19 made public gatherings a non-starter. Plenty of companies who've typically held big events this time of year — chiefly, Google and Microsoft — have either gone online with their developer conferences or canceled them altogether.

Apple says the event will be free for registered developers. Presumably the opening keynote will be live-streamed as usual on Apple's website and through the Apple Events app on Apple TV.

Here's what we're expecting Apple to address at its online developer conference in June.

WWDC kicks off on June 22, with Apple' special event keynote starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The keynote will stream directly from Apple Park, and you'll be able to watch in on Apple's website in addition to the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app and YouTube.

The keynote will then be followed by a Platforms State of the Union on June 22 at 2 p.m. PT. This session will allow you to "Hear directly from Apple engineering leaders as they dive deeper into the latest advances across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS."

In addition to these key sessions, there will be 100-plus Engineering Sessions available on the Apple Developer app from June 23 to June 26, as well as 1-on-1 Developer Labs by appointment via the same app. Apple will also redesign its Apple Developer Forums on June 18, allowing developers to chat with Apple experts about key topics.

iOS 14

Big rumored iOS 14 improvements start with a whole new way of using and accessing apps. Dubbed Clips, Apple's new technology could make it possible for you to simply scan a QR code and use a part of an app, all without downloading it.

We've also seen signs of an updated multitasking interface, which could let you view up to four apps on your phone at the same time. Expect this enhancement to mimic what iPadOS already provides for viewing up to three apps at once.

Exclusive: iOS 14 internal engineering build shows redesigned multitasking view for iPhone https://t.co/bydwDbVayhFebruary 23, 2020

As for how new multitasking views could look, this recent concept video got our interest.

Personally, I'm more excited about the fact that Apple's considering letting us finally set our own default apps for features such as email. If I can get my iPhone to stop opening the Mail app — and just open Gmail itself — I'll be so happy. Many also hope to turn on Google Maps as a default.

There's also a new potential Fitness app on the way. It would offer workout videos and guidance on how to better exercise, augmenting Apple's current apps that log health and fitness info.

watchOS 7

Speaking of health, watchOS 7 and Apple Watch 6 leaks gave us reason to think Apple will finally add sleep tracking to the Apple Watch. The feature, which many (myself included) hoped to see arrive last year, will likely use battery life management tools to make sure you can make your Apple Watch last all day and night.

The feature is rumored to include setting goals for how much you want to sleep, and provide recommendations and tips for getting a better night's rest.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You might also get the ability to make your own Apple Watch face, and share it with other users.

Parents should be interested to hear that watchOS 7 could also allow one iPhone to monitor both that user's iPhone and their kid's Apple Watch. It would also include, naturally, parental controls for contacting others.

iPadOS 14

Expect text recognition for the Apple Pencil. Adjustments made to PencilKit show that Apple's going to allow third party apps to turn handwriting into text. With these above tricks, the iPad is definitely on its way to pleasing some folks who want the tablet to be closer to a laptop, as PCs have had text recognition for a while.

Many of the folks at the Tom's Guide office have wanted a real mouse/cursor on the iPad for years, which Apple launched in iPadOS 13.4, before giving us a touchpad in the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. Hopefully, Apple will reveal a keyboard cover with a touchpad that works with regular iPads.

macOS 10.16

We haven't heard much about macOS 10.16, at least in terms of unique features. iMessages' rumored ability to @-tag others and also retract sent texts will likely come to the Mac.

We've all heard a lot of rumors lately that Apple's ARM-powered Macs are coming soon, as it will likely require a lot of work on their side to optimize and prepare their apps. And we'd also expect an update on Catalyst, Apple's ongoing effort to make it easier for app makers to bring iOS software to the Mac.

tvOS 14

Lastly, the Apple TV's going to get an update with tvOS 14. There aren't as many rumors here, but we have heard that the HomePod may get a "permanent" pairing option for always defaulting to pair with Apple's streaming box.

There have also been rumors of a new Apple TV 4K box, one that offers faster performance, which would be perfect for the Apple Arcade gaming service.

WWDC 2020 app

Apple has advised developers to download the Apple Developer app to "stay notified on all the latest news, with updates for events and sessions." Currently, the app provides access to previous WWDC talks, helping developers replay Apple's events to learn how to better develop applications.