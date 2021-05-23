Wizards vs 76ers live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs online

Wizards vs 76ers start time, channel The Wizards vs 76ers live stream is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 p.m. PT today (Sunday, May 23).

It will air on TNT.

It's time for the Wizards vs 76ers live stream which features the #1-seeded 76ers taking on the Wizards team that just nabbed the 8th playoff seed in the East in the NBA’s play-in tournament. If Washington is going to keep the good vibes going, they need their two stars on top of their game in this NBA playoffs live stream.

Following their first play-in game against the Celtics, Russell Westbrook walked off the court in Boston with his head hanging low. He knew there was a lot of work to be done in a short time if they wanted to clinch the East’s 8th and final playoff spot. Mission accomplished. Westbrook and the Wizards righted the ship as they dominated the Pacers 142-115 Friday night.

Bradley Beal netted 25 points in the win, while Westbrook scored 18 points with 15 assists. The good news for the Wizards is that they make the playoffs, while the bad news is they have to play the 76ers.

The 76ers have been a team of potential for a few years now, but new coach Doc Rivers has them realizing that potential. Not only are they the East’s top seed, but they also have a few players eyeing individual accolades. 76ers’ center Joel Embiid is an MVP Finalist, while Ben Simmons is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. Tobias Harris has been a solid member of Philly’s own “Big 3” as he raised his three-point percentage to nearly 40% this season, something he hasn’t done since he last played for Rivers with the Clippers.

While Rivers has orchestrated the talent brilliantly this season, new executive Daryl Morey has done a great job of acquiring it. Morey traded for starters Seth Curry and Danny Green and added Dwight Howard to be the perfect back-up center to the oft-injured Embiid.

The 76ers swept their season series with the Wizards 3-0. They host game one as 7.5-point favorites. The over/under is 228.5.

How to avoid Wizards vs 76ers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Wizards vs 76ers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Wizards vs 76ers live streams in the US

In the U.S. Wizards vs 76ers airs on TNT, tipping off at 1 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT). ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Wizards vs 76ers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans just need Sky Sports... but not tonight. The Wizards vs 76ers live stream isn't on Sky Sports.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Wizards vs 76ers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Wizards vs 76ers on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on SportsNet 360.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.