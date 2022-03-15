Windows games will load faster thanks to DirectStorage

Quick Resume is one of the best features of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S since it allows you to quickly jump between upward of seven active games. Not even the PS5 has this feature. PC gamers will soon get to enjoy the benefits of Quick Resume now that Microsoft is making its DirectStorage API available to Windows game developers.

DirectStorage speeds up load times on a PC by streaming large amounts of data from NVMe SSDs directly to a PC’s GPU, skipping the CPU and thus saving time. Microsoft suggests players update to Windows 11 to take full advantage of DirectStorage, since it has the latest storage optimization tools. However, those on Windows 10 can still enjoy the benefits of DirectStorage.

Microsoft claims installing games to an NVMe SSD will help you get the most out of DirectStorage. But even if you have an old-school spinning hard drive, you may see some benefits.

DirectStorage will make use of one's NVMe SSD to boost game load times. (Image credit: Sabrent)

Now that Microsoft is distributing the API to developers, we just have to wait for developers to announce which games will support DirectStorage. This is speculation on our part, but it's reasonable to assume that big Microsoft titles like Halo Infinite, Gears of War 5, Forza Horizon 5 and other Xbox exclusives will get DirectStorage in the near future. Of course, third-party Windows developers can also take advantage of the API.

Recently, Microsoft announced that it was bringing HDR calibration to Windows, which is another feature borrowed from Xbox Series X. The Windows HDR Calibration app lets you improve color accuracy and consistency on HDR displays. In addition, Microsoft is making optimizations for windowed games to allow them to support Auto HDR and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). These optimizations will improve latency for older games running in windows mode.

Microsoft has boasted about Windows 11’s gaming capabilities, so it’s good to see the company slowly make good on its promises. It may take a little while to see Windows games that take advantage of DirectStorage, but it’s exciting to know PC players will get to enjoy one of the Xbox’s best features.