Windows 10X Will Power Microsoft's Foldable Surface (Report)

Microsoft is expected to unveil a slew of new Surface devices at its press event tomorrow (Oct. 2), including its long-rumored foldable Surface. And we might now know exactly what software the foldable Surface will run on, thanks to a new leak from reliable tipster Evan Blass.

Just hours after revealing leaked images of the Surface 7, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3, Blass made a tweet about a new operating system dubbed Windows 10X (via The Verge). Blass' tweet specified that Windows 10X is made for foldable and dual-screen devices, and could run applications in "containers."

This could mean that Windows 10X (which was previously known as Windows Lite), could run the majority of its apps from the internet, similar to Chrome OS.

Rumors of a foldable Surface device have been stirring for years, with Andromeda (a foldable phone/tablet hybrid) and Centaurus (a foldable PC) both making the rounds in leaks and patent images. The larger folding device is rumored to pack two 9-inch displays and could launch by 2020.

Microsoft's rumored foldable PC could join the Surface Pro 7 and Laptop 3, which are slated to be relatively minor refreshes that benefit from USB-C in the former and an AMD CPU in the latter.

We consider the Surface Laptop 2 to be one of the best laptops around, so we're looking forward to the sequel. We've also heard rumblings of the Surface 7, which could be a 2-in-1 detachable that could rival the iPad Pro in terms of power.

We'll be on the ground in New York for Microsoft's big Oct. 2 event, so stay tuned for the latest announcements and hands-on impressions from the show floor.