Windows 10 is getting a cool new time-saving trick

Windows 10 is about to get a new tweak that makes this Mac user pretty green with envy. Yes, while I've often thought Apple does things better than Microsoft, file searching on Windows is getting a new tweak that I'm practically begging Apple to add.

Specifically, I'm talking about an upgrade to the little search box at the top right corner of a File Explorer window, which often felt as underpowered for search as Ask Jeeves (ask your parents). In an upcoming version of Windows, File Explorer's search field will get auto-complete, providing suggestions and aiding your search.

This is happening because Windows Search will now power the top right corner in File Explorer, and start suggesting results quickly, looking to cut down the time it takes to find a file. WinCentral broke the news, in a story listing features of Windows 10 20H1 — also known as version 2004. This update is supposed to release this April.

Apple users look at this and wonder "why not us?" Spotlight, found in the top corner, and by hitting Command+Space, is the robust search tool we all know and love, while the top right corner of a Finder window has a far less compelling search field.

(Image credit: WinCentral)

Windows Search is also bringing OneDrive integration to File Explorer search, so searching in that little field helps find files everywhere.

Windows 10 20H1 will also include temperature monitoring for dedicated GPUs, and a new tablet mode for 2-in-1s that adjusts spacing between task bar icons making it easier to tap the one you want, among other new features. Windows 10 is also getting a Cloud Download option for resetting your PC, so you don't have to only rely on local files for a reinstall.