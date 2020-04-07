Windows 10 update is 'breaking' PCs — what to do now

It seems like every other day there’s a Windows 10 update disaster, and this is one of those days. Users who applied the Windows 10 KB4541335 updates are reporting all sorts of issues — including some bricked PCs.

According to Windows Latest, there are multiple reports on Microsoft’s forums, Feedback Hub and the site’s own comment section relating to this Windows 10 update.

So what are the issues? Some have said the update broke their computers, others are seeing Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) and many others are experiencing performance issues.

One user said that his “machine bricked all night” and that he had to unplug his PC and roll back the update. He then uninstalled the update and paused updates for a month in Settings.

Other users complained of a wide range of issues that seem to be caused by the Windows 10 KB4541335 update. These include Ethernet problems, some apps failing to connect to the internet and system crashes.

What to do if you're affected

So what do you do? If you are one of those affected, its recommended that you uninstall the latest Windows 10 update. You do this by going into Update & Security under the Settings Menu and selecting the Windows Update tab. From there, you can view your update history and click Uninstall updates.

If none of that works, Windows Latest says you may need to completely reset your PC under Settings > Update & Security > Recovery.

This same Windows 10 update was reportedly triggering blue screens of death for users five days ago, and at the time our advice was simply to not install it. Unfortunately, the issues are now more widespread.