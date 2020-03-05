Windows 10 update bug seriously slows start up time: How to fix it now

Windows 10 just keeps getting bugs, and this one is particularly annoying. Fortunately, we've got a fix.

It's all tied to Windows 10 version KB4535996, according to our sister site TechRadar, a particularly buggy update that hit in February. Among other seriously annoying flaws, KB4535996 has led to slow boot times, as well as error-riddled boot-ups. Fortunately, there's a way out.

For starters, you could just decide to defer the update, as its an optional download for Windows 10. But if you're anything like me — I download every patch made available — it's already too late.

Fortunately, Windows 10 KB4535996 can be uninstalled. Here's how to remove the update if your PC is taking forever to boot up.

How to uninstall Windows 10 KB4535996:

Open up the Settings app (open the Start menu and click the Settings cog icon). Select Update and Security. Click Windows Update in the left-hand menu. Click View update history. Click Uninstall updates. Select KB4535996 to uninstall it.

These steps can also be performed in Safe Mode if your PC is getting that buggy that you can't get to the real Windows 10. Having trouble getting your PC to boot? Click Delete or F2 while mid-boot may help.

This is only the latest terrible Windows 10 update. In February, Windows 10 KB4532693 was caught deleting files on the desktop, and KB4532695 was blamed for bugs related to slower Wi-Fi performance and audio bugs.