Windows 10 May 2020 update: Release date, features, download and news

The Windows 10 May 2020 Update is almost here. If you're running a Windows laptop chances are you're due to get an update in May. Windows provides regular free updates to its operating system that bring updated builds, critical updates, and security patches to its popular operating system, which it has been releasing on a regular basis since Windows 10 was released in 2015.

The Windows 10 May 2020 Update is also known as Windows 10 20H1 and Windows 10 build 2004, and has already started rolling out the update (in beta) to testers in the Windows Insider program. With Windows 10 installed on more than a billion devices, the upcoming May 2020 update will have an impact on many, many people.

Here's what we know about the upcoming update, from the recently leaked release date to specific changes and new features it will bring.

If you're wondering when the next Windows update is going to come out, you won't have to wait long. A recent leak from Microsoft (spotted by Windows Latest ) confirms rumors that the May 2020 update will be available to all users at the end of May, starting between May 26th and May 28th.

Microsoft initially intended to release the update earlier in the month, on May 12th, but that date was pushed back to accommodate some additional changes.

While some of the changes coming in the Windows 10 May 2020 update are going to be security updates and code changes that won't be seen or noticed by most users, there are also several big changes coming to the look and feel of Windows. These changes will offer a fresh look and faster performance for many users, and will attempt to fix some of the frustrations people have had with Windows 10 features in the past.

New icons: The most visible change in the Windows 10 May 2020 update will be the introduction of hundreds of new icons for apps ranging from basic apps, like Alarms & Clock and the Documents folder, to major apps like Microsoft Office. According to a Medium post from Microsoft Design , the changes are part of an ongoing redesign that Microsoft calls "Fluent Design", and the new icons will not only give the operating system a fresh look, they will also provide a more consistent visual experience for many apps that can now be used on mobile phones as easily as Windows machines.

Updated start menu: The start menu is also getting a big change, as Microsoft separates the Cortana voice assistant from the standard desktop search app. The change will also open up new ways to interact with Cortana, including text-based chat interaction for those times you don't want to speak aloud.

Display improvements: Multi-monitor support is set to get some improvements with the Windows 10 May 2020 update, as well, according to reporting by Windows Latest . The Windows update will include a new Windows Driver Display Module, which improves multi-monitor refresh rates to reduce stuttering when a second monitor is added, and it adds support for hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling for better gaming performance.

Better indexing and search: Changes to indexing and Windows Search are also coming to the Windows 10 May 2020 update, and promise to speed up performance on older systems with hard drive storage. The new approach limits indexing activity to off peak-usage hours, so that the process doesn't slow performance, and will also pause indexing when transferring or deleting files. The result should be noticeably faster performance for laptops that use HDD storage.

The Windows 10 May 2020 update is expected to be available to the general public at the end of May. Windows 10 gives you the option of automatic or manual updates (found in the Windows Update settings). If you've opted for automatic updates, then the new update will download and install sometime after the May 28th release, without any extra steps from the user.

If you're set to manually update your system, you'll need to find the Windows Update menu and click "Check for Updates".

If you're too eager to wait for the changes we outlined above, you can try out the latest beta test version. Simply go to Settings>Update & Security>Windows Insider Program and choose Get Started. It will walk you through the process of signing up for the Windows Insider program and prompt you to install the latest updates.

However, Windows updates bring major changes to software that makes everything else work on your laptop or desktop PC, and every major update seems to cause unexpected problems for some users. We generally recommend waiting at least a few days after a major patch is released before installing the latest update, since it gives Microsoft some time to iron out the biggest kinks.